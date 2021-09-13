The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Brooklyn United Marching Band attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet Anna Wintour attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Carolyn Maloney attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Eva Chen attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Honorary chair Tom Ford attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Co-chair Timothée Chalamet attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Nicola Peltz attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Lisa Love attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Eaddy Kiernan attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Alicia Quarles attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Rachel Smith attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Ilana Glazer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Keke Palmer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Emma Chamberlain attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Bee Carrozzini attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Gymnast Nia Dennis attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Honorary Chair Adam Mosseri and Monica Mosseri attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Channing Tatum attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet Maisie Williams attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Inside Dan Levy attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Saweetie attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Sophia Roe attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Co-chair Amanda Gorman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet Ella Emhoff attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Adrien Brody attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Georgina Chapman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Evan Mock attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Co-chair Naomi Osaka attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Co-chair Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Inside Julia Garner attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Diane Kruger attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Chloe Fineman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Megan Rapinoe attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Zoey Deutch attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Elliot Page attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE New York city mayor Bill de Blasio with his wife Chirlane McCray ans son Dante de Blasio arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Debbie Harry attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Emily Blunt attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Maria Sharapova attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Claire Danes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Red Carpet Lorde attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Megan Fox attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Mindy Kaling attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLE Brazilian model-actress Valentina Sampaio arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. - This year's Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Remembering 9/11: Twenty Years LaterThe names of the thousands of lives lost in the terror attacks were read out loud.