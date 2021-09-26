The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: A view outside the theater during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: A view of signage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: The Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin (L) attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Woodie King Jr. and Elizabeth Van Dyke attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Woodie King Jr. and Elizabeth Van Dyke attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Woodie King Jr. attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Rita Pietropinto Kitt and Tom Kitt attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Telly Leung attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: David Byrne attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: The cast of American Utopia attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Irene Gandy attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Will Swenson and Audra McDonald attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Will Swenson (R) and Audra McDonald attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Audra McDonald attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson attend the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Leslie Odom Jr. attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Sonya Tayeh attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Myra Lucretia Taylor attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Matthew Morrison attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Ron Cephas Jones attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Michael Shannon attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Marissa Jaret Winokur attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 74th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Darlene Love attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Red CarpetThe stars were out in force on Sunday on the red carpet of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.