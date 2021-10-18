Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State Colin Powell (C) and former military officials from the Gulf War salute the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. Bush will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Actor James Earl Jones, actress Linda Powell and her father former Secretary of State Colin Powell (R) attend the opening night of "On Golden Pond" after party at Blue Fin April 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Departing U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell delivers a farewell address to State Department employees while his wife Alma (L) looks on January 19, 2004 in Washington, DC. National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice will replace Powell in the position. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell(C) is seen talking with Sri Lankan tsunami victims as he visits a Red Cross aid center on January 7, 2005 in Galle, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pierre Terdjman - Pool/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years US Secretary of State Colin Powell (L) greets U.S. Navy air crewmen after departing his plane January 5, 2004 in Banda Aceh, Sumatra, Indonesia. Powell and Jeb Bush were in Indonesia to survey the area and meet with President Susilo Yudhoyono to talk about U.S. aid for the area after a tsunami killed an estimated 150,000 people in the region. (Photo by Seth C. Peterson/US Navy via Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years US Secretary of State Colin Powell prepares to testify during a hearing on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2001 in Washington DC. Powell was testifing before a Judiciary subcommittee examining federal government capabilities with respect to terrorism. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years US Secretary of State Colin Powell, left, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister-elect Ariel Sharon during a press conference February 25, 2001 in Jerusalem. Later, after meeting with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, Powell backed Palestinian demands that Israel ease its economic curbs on the West Bank and in Gaza. (Photo by David Silverman/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years US Secretary of State Colin Powell, left, speaks at a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Amr Mousa, right, after holding talks with Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak February 24, 2001 in Cairo, Egypt. Powell is on the first day of a four-day visit to the Middle East which will also include stops in Israel, Palestinian territories, Jordan, Kuwait, Syria and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Norbert Schiller/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell chats with outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak February 24, 2001 in Barak's official residence in Jerusalem. Powell is in Israel on the second leg of a Middle East tour. (Photo by David Silverman/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Secretary of State Colin Powell testifies March 8, 2001 before the Senate foreign relations committee during a hearing on various foreign policy issues on Capitol Hill in Washington, D. C. Powell said on Thursday the United States may ask North Korea to negotiate a reduction in the size of its army, alongside an end to its missile programs and missile exports. (Photo by Alex Wong/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, 2005 Ellis Island Family Heritage Award winner, addresses the audience during the awards ceremony on Ellis Island April 19, 2005 in New York City. The awards are given annually to Ellis Island immigrants or their descendants who excel in their professions. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Retired General Colin Powell (L) poses with the 33 qualified drivers of the 2005 Indianapolis 500 during media day in Times Square May 23, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell is presented a team jersey by captain Bill Guerin #13 of the New York Islanders as team owner Charles Wang look on before the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on January 21, 2008 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Former Secretary of State Colin Powell arrives at the US Capitol prior to the service for former President George H. W. Bush on December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. A state funeral for Bush will be held in Washington over the next three days, beginning with him lying in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda until Wednesday morning. (Photo by Shawn Thew - Pool/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years In this handout photo provided by the U.S. National Archives, Secretary of State Colin Powell and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice meet in the President's Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years In this handout photo provided by the U.S. National Archives, Secretary of State Colin Powell meets in the President's Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with former Secretary of State General Colin Powell (L) in the Oval Office of the White House December 1, 2010 in Washington, DC. According to a White House media release, Obama and Powell were expected to discuss various issues including education, and the ratifying the New START Treaty. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (R) jokes with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during an unveiling ceremony for his official State Department portrait in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department December 7, 2009 in Washington, DC. Powell served as Secretary of State from 2001-2005 under former U.S. President George W. Bush. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (2nd L) and former Secretary of State Colin Powell (3rd L) cut the ribbon at the start of the West Indian-American Day Parade September 7, 2009 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. More than 2 million spectators were expected to attend the largest parade in the U.S. which is a celebration of pan-Caribbean culture based on Carnival. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Overview of the George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Clinton and Colin Powell wax figures at Madame Tussauds' celebration of President Barack Obama's Birthday at Madame Tussauds on August 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Alma Powell, a 2009 honoree for her work advocating for children, and her husband, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, attend the 2009 Inspire Awards hosted by AARP Magazine at the National Museum of Women in the Arts on December 8, 2008 in Washington, DC. The Inspire Awards pay tribute to ten people who inspire others to action through their innovative thinking, passion, and perseverance. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years (L-R) Mike Richards #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers, former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell, owner Charles Wang of the New York Islanders and Bill Guerin #13 of the Islanders participate in the ceremonial puck drop prior to their game on November 11, 2008 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Former Beatle Paul McCartney, right, and his girlfriend Heather Mills, left, stand with U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell April 19, 2001 at the State Department in Washington, DC. McCartney and Mills were meeting with Powell to express their concerns about the use of land mines in the world. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Retired U.S. General Colin Powell gives two thumbs up during his speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention, July 31, 2000 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks to the news media at the State Department building March 29, 2002 in Washington, DC. Powell said that Israel promised it will not harm Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during its assault on his compound in the West Bank, but that it does intend to isolate him. (Photo by Manny Ceneta/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years In this handout photo, U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Ployer (L), 447th Air Expeditionary Group Commander, greets U.S. Secretary of State Colin L. Powell upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport September 14, 2003 in Baghdad, Iraq. Powell is in Iraq to tour facilities and meet troops for a first hand look at the progress of the rebuilding effort, and is the highest ranking U.S. government figure to visit Iraq thus far. (Photo by Robert R. Hargreaves Jr./U.S. Air Force via Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell listens to questions during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing March 6, 2003 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. It was reported August 4, 2003 that Powell will step down if U.S. President George W. Bush is re-elected for another term. (Photo by Mike Theiler/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (R) and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani walk toward the media for a news briefing after their meeting July 3, 2003 at the Department of State in Washington, DC. Giuliani along with members of a U.S. delegation met with Powell to report their recent trip to Vienna for a conference on Anti-Semitic Violence. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Secretary of State Colin Powell (L) talks with Pope John Paul II during their meeting , June 2, 2003, in Vatican City, Italy. The pontiff vigorously lobbied for peace in the weeks before the U.S. led invasion of Iraq. The U.S. The primary aim of these first high level discussions between the United States and the Vatican since voicing oppsition to the Gulf war II, were to discuss the rebuilding of post war Iraq. (Photo by Franco/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell gestures as he addresses the Security Council February 14, 2003 at United Nations headquarters in New York City. Chief UN weapons inspector Hans Blix delivered to the council an update on the progress of the inspectors in Iraq stating banned Iraqi weapons still are unaccounted for and two versions of Iraq's al Samoud 2 missile exceed the maximum range set by United Nations of 93 miles. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years President George W. Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell attend the swearing-in ceremony of junior officers at the State Department February 15, 2001 in Washington DC. (Pool Photo/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years US Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks at a special United Nations General Assembly session on AIDS June 25, 2001 in New York City. Powell promised a significant US contribution to a proposed global fund to combat the disease. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years President-elect Bush listens to retired Gen. Colin Powell speak December 16, 2000 after announcing Powell as his nominee to be secretary of state during a ceremony in Crawford, Texas. Laura Bush and Vice President-elect Dick Cheney listen behind Powell to the right. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years President-elect George W. Bush, right, and retired Gen. Colin Powell laugh together December 16, 2000 after Powell was introduced as the new secretary of state in a Bush administration during a news conference in Crawford, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell makes remarks after receiving the Marshall Awar dduring a ceremony at the National Building Museum November 12, 2003 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Secretary of State Colin Powell is sworn in before the bipartisan September 11 commission, formally known as the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon The U.S., on Capitol Hill March 23, 2004 in Washington, DC. Top former and current government officials are slated to appear before the commission on March 23. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell holds the 2003 Patterns of Global Terrorism report during a briefing June 22, 2004 in Washington, DC. Correcting an inaccurate report, the U.S. State Department announced today that acts of terror worldwide increased slightly last year and the number of people wounded rose dramatically. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (R) shakes hands with U.S. President George W. Bush April 4, 2002 at the State Department in Washington, DC. Bush is dispatching Powell to the Middle East in an attempt to mediate the growing conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians. (Photo by Mike Theiler/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (L) and British Prime Minister Tony Blair observe a two minute silence during a memorial service on the 3 month anniversary of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks December 11, 2001 at 10 Downing Street in London. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (R) shakes hands with Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos February 27, 2002 during their meeting at the Department of State in Washington, DC. The U.S. is hoping to end the 26-year-war in Angola and put a cease-fire in place after the death of the rebel UNITA movements leader Jonas Savimbi. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell (L) looks over to Indian External Affairs Minister Jaswant Singh during joint a press conference January 18, 2002 at the Maurya Sheraton Hotel in New Delhi, India. Powell followed up his visit to Pakistan with a trip to Afghanistan and then to the Indian capital of New Delhi to de-escalate tensions between the nuclear rivals of India and Pakistan. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Hamid Karzai (L), the new Interim Prime Minister of Afghanistan, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell after their meeting January 17, 2002 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Powell, en route to India in the evening, pledged the U.S. governments long term commitment to the country during his visit with Prime Minister Karzai. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years US Secretary of State Colin Powell addresses a gathering of women at the Old Executive building November 19, 2001 in Washington, DC. Powell discussed the issue of the role of women in Afghanistan after the ouster of the Taliban regime. (Photo by Manny Ceneta/Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Former Secretary of State Colin Powell addresses the virtual convention on August 18, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell pose before the the ball drops at the New Year's Eve party in Times Square on December 31, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/ Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell react before the the ball drops at the New Year's Eve party in Times Square on December 31, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/ Getty Images)

Gen. Colin Powell Through The Years Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, second right, waves to the media as he escorts US Secretary of State Colin Powell, second left, to his motorcade at the end of their meeting February 25, 2001 in the West Bank Palestinian town of Ramallah. Powell held talks with Arafat after meeting with Israeli leaders. (Photo by David Silverman/Newsmakers)

