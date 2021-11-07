2021 TCS New York City Marathon Volvo women's lead vehicle is seen during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Madison De Rozario of Australia wins the Women's Wheelchair division during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Marcel Hug of Switzerland celebrates as he wins the Men's Wheelchair during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Albert Korir of Kenya celebrates after he won the Men's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya poses with her gold medal and first place trophy after she won the Women's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Shalane Flanagan oof the United States reacts after she crossed the finish line during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line giving her the win ofthe Women's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Chelsea Clinton is greeted by her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, her mother, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, NYRR Marathon director Ted Metellus, and her father, former President Bill Clinton after she finished the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Shalane Flanagan greets Abby Wambach after she finished the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon David Weir of Great Britain looks on after he finished second in the Men's Wheelchair division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Men's wheelchair division winners pose from left, Daniel Romanchuk of the United States with the bronze, Marcel Hug of Switzerland with the gold and David Weir of Great Britain with the silver medal during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Women's Wheelchair winners pose at the finish line from left, Tatyana McFadden of the United States with silver, Madison De Rozario of Australia with the gold and Manuela Schar of Switzerland with the bronze medal during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Eyob Faniel of Italy poses with his bronze medal after he placed third in the Men's division during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Some of the runners from the very first New York City Marathon stand at the finish line in honor of the 50th running of the marathon during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Second place Men's division finisher Mohamed Reda El Aaraby of Morocco takes a selfie with first place winner Albert Korir of Kenya and third place finisher Eyob Faniel of Italy during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Madison De Rozario of Australia pauses after the finish line after she won the Women's Wheelchair division during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Volunteers hang participation medals just after the finish line for runners of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Peres Jepchirchir, Viola Cheptoo and Ababel Yeshaneh lead the pack of the women's race through the east side of Manhattan over the Madison Avenue Bridge during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon The women's race kicks off at the Verrazano Bridge during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon (L-R) Peres Jepchirchir, Ababel Yeshaneh, and Viola Cheptoo lead the pack of the women's race through Central Park during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon The lead pack of the women's race runs through Brooklyn during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Finisher medals for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon are seen on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Peres Jepchirchir, Viola Cheptoo and Ababel Yeshaneh lead the pack of the women's race through the east side of Manhattan over the Madison Avenue Bridge during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Peres Jepchirchir and the lead pack of the women's race run through the east side of Manhattan during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

2021 TCS New York City Marathon Nina Kuscsik, who is the first woman to run in the New York City Marathon, holds the tape for the Women's division finish ling during the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

