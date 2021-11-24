95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Baby Yoda balloon is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Goku from "Dragon Ball" balloon is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Workers help inflate balloons for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Chase from "PAW Patrol" balloon is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Red Titan from "Ryan's World" balloon is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Balloons are lined up on 81st street and inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The new Ada Twist, Scientist balloon is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The new Pikachu and Eevee balloon is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Macy's Holiday balloons are inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Papa Smurf from ”The Smurfs” balloon is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Papa Smurf from ”The Smurfs” balloon (detail) is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The TheBoss Baby balloon (detail) is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Green Giant float is parked in place for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Inflation NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is inflated for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Macy's Inflate Giant Balloons Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: The Macy's inflation team works on balloons as they prepare ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. Macy's prepares to celebrate it's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Macy's Inflate Giant Balloons Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: The Macy's inflation team works on balloons as they prepare ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. Macy's prepares to celebrate it's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Macy's Inflate Giant Balloons Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: The Macy's inflation team works on balloons as they prepare ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. Macy's prepares to celebrate it's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Macy's Inflate Giant Balloons Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: The Macy's inflation team works on balloons as they prepare ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. Macy's prepares to celebrate it's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Macy's Inflate Giant Balloons Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: The Macy's inflation team works on balloons as they prepare ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. Macy's prepares to celebrate it's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Macy's Inflate Giant Balloons Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: The Macy's inflation team works on balloons as they prepare ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. Macy's prepares to celebrate it's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Macy's Inflate Giant Balloons Ahead Of Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: The Macy's inflation team works on balloons as they prepare ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2021 in New York City. Macy's prepares to celebrate it's 95th Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

