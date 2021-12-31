Betty White circa 1955: Promotional studio portrait of American actor Betty White smiling and wearing a patterned dress with a heart-shaped brooch. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

"The Golden Girls" Season One DVD Release Party Betty White, Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan at the Museum Of Television & Radio in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by John Heller/WireImage)

TNT/TBS Broadcasts 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show Betty White, Gavin MacLeod and Cloris Leachman of "Mary Tyler Moore" 12865_MC_0276.jpg (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

MAYBE THIS TIME UNITED STATES - CIRCA 1995: MAYBE THIS TIME-- Marie Osmond, Betty White and Ashley Johnson (l-r) star as three generations of women confronting life and love together, while running a small cafe, in MAYBE THIS TIME, a new comedy series premiering this fall on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Bonnie Schiffman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Screen Actor Guild Red Carpet Roll Out & Presenter Rehearsals LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 22: Actor Betty White is presented with a birthday cake by stage manager Dancy Nelson and the staff of Jeff Margolis productions during rehearsel of her Life Achievment Award acceptance for the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 22, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. The Screen Actors Guild honors excellence in five film and eight prime time television categories and will be held at the Shrine Theatre in Los Angeles on January 23. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 23: Actress Betty White poses in the press room at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on January 23, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

BETTY WHITE DATE WITH THE ANGELS - Griffith Park Betty White Date w/ Michael Ansara, "Broken Arrow" - Aired on May 4, 1957. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE

BILL WILLIAMS;JOHN GAUNT;LEONARD GOLDENSON;BETTY WHITE DATE WITH THE ANGELS - Closed Circuit Showing for Press - Aired on May 1, 1957. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) BILL WILLIAMS;JOHN GAUNT;LEONARD GOLDENSON;BETTY WHITE

Opening of "Sweet Sue" NEW YORK CITY - FEBRUARY 4: (L-R) Actresses Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore, Lynn Redgrave and Carol Channing attend the opening of "Sweet Sue" on February 4, 1987 at the Music Box Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Betty White Named Honorary Forest Ranger WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 09: Betty White is presented with a plague as she is named a honorary Forest Ranger outside of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on November 9, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Betty White Named Honorary Forest Ranger WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 09: Betty White poses for photographers after she named a honorary Forest Ranger outside of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on November 9, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Museum of TV & Radio Honors David Brinkley and Mary Tyler Moore - February 9, 1995 Gavin MacLeod, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ed Asner (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

TimesTalks Presents A Conversation With Betty White And Michael Stipe NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Micheal Stipe and Betty White attend the New York Times TimesTalk at The Times Center on May 4, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Animals 40th Anniversary Fundraising Luncheon Honoring Betty White (L-R) Actresses Wendie Malick, Betty White, Jane Leeves and Valerie Bertinelli attend the Animals 40th Anniversary Fundraising Luncheon honoring Betty White at Universal Hilton Hotel on April 9, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)

The Golden Girls THE GOLDEN GIRLS -- "Whose Face Is This, Anyway?" Episode 20 -- Pictured: (l-r) Betty White as Rose Nylund, Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux (Photo by Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

St. Elsewhere ST. ELSEWHERE -- "Red, White, Black and Blue" Episode 19 -- Air Date 02/13/1985 -- Pictured: Betty White as Capt. Gloria Neal (Photo by David Sutton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Betty White BETTY WHITE -- Pictured: Actress Betty White in 1954 -- Photo by: Elmer Holloway/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

2010 MTV Movie Awards - Inside Betty White, Bradley Cooper and Scarlett Johansson attend the 2010 MTV Movie Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Betty White Celebrates 93rd Birthday On The Set Of "Hot in Cleveland" STUDIO CITY, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Betty White poses at the celebration of her 93rd birthday on the set of "Hot in Cleveland" held at CBS Studios - Radford on January 16, 2015 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for TV Land)

42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show BURBANK, CA - APRIL 26: Actress Betty White accepts Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)

Actresses Betty White And Carolyn Hennesy Host Media Preview For Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball Fundraiser LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 11: Actress Betty White attends the media preview for Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball fundraiser at Los Angeles Zoo on June 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/WireImage)

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 20: Actress Betty White (holding a Hyacinth Macaw) attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 20: Actress Betty White (holding a Sugar Glider) attends The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 45th Annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo on June 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

FOX's Second Annual "The All-Star Dog Rescue Celebration" THE ALL-STAR DOG RESCUE CELEBRATION: Betty White (L) and Kathy Griffin backstage at the second annual THE ALL-STAR DOG RESCUE CELEBRATION, a one-of-a-kind event celebrating Americas rescue dogs, airing Thursday, Nov. 26 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Betty White and Her St. Bernard "Stormy" is a huge St. Bernard, one of the three pet dogs Betty spends her few leisure moments around the house enjoying. Her schedule's too full for romance, she says, "and how would the real Cinderella like those apples."

Crowded - Season 1 CROWDED -- "The Fixer" Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Betty White as Sandy, Patrick Warburton as Mike -- (Photo by: Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Freeform's "Young & Hungry" - Season Five YOUNG & HUNGRY - "Young & Valentine's Day" - Gabi and Josh's Valentine's Day turns into a bigger celebration than they anticipated, in a new episode of "Young & Hungry," MONDAY, MARCH 20 (8:00-8:31 p.m. EST), on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE, EMILY OSMENT

Freeform's "Young & Hungry" - Season Five YOUNG & HUNGRY - "Young & Vegas Baby" - Gabi and Ms. Wilson share a birthday that has them feeling sad, so they head out on a girls trip with Sofia, in a new episode of Young & Hungry, MONDAY, MAY 8 (8:008:31 p.m. EDT), on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE

Freeform's "Young & Hungry" - Season Five YOUNG & HUNGRY - "Young & Vegas Baby" - Gabi and Ms. Wilson share a birthday that has them feeling sad, so they head out on a girls trip with Sofia, in a new episode of Young & Hungry, MONDAY, MAY 8 (8:008:31 p.m. EDT), on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE, CARL REINER

Freeform's "Young & Hungry" - Season Five YOUNG & HUNGRY - "Young & Vegas Baby" - Gabi and Ms. Wilson share a birthday that has them feeling sad, so they head out on a girls trip with Sofia, in a new episode of Young & Hungry, MONDAY, MAY 8 (8:008:31 p.m. EDT), on Freeform. (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) BETTY WHITE, CARL REINER

Paley Honors In Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women In Television BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 12: Actress Betty White speaks at Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 12, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 21 THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Betty White, guest host Joan Rivers on September 28, 1983 -- (Photo by: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

70th Emmy Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Betty White (L) and Kate McKinnon onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Season 70 70th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Betty White during the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17th, 2018 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Bob LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 1: Castmembers in the series, BOB. Image dated August 1, 1993. From left is Bob Newhart (as Bob McKay), Betty White (Sylvia Schmidtt). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Betty White, 1950’s Actress Betty White holds a bouquet of roses in a publicity shot from the late 1950’s, United States. (Photo by CBS Television Network/De Carvalho Collection/Getty Images)

