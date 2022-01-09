Deadly Apartment Building Fire In The Bronx Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Deadly Apartment Building Fire In The Bronx Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Deadly Apartment Building Fire In The Bronx Neighbors watch firefighters from their windows after a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx, on January 9, 2022. At least 19 people have died and dozens are injured after a fire tore through a high-rise apartment building, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Deadly Apartment Building Fire In The Bronx People stand outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, on January 9, 2022. At least 19 people have died and dozens are injured after a fire tore through a high-rise apartment building, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Deadly Apartment Building Fire In The Bronx Firefighters work outside an apartment building after a fire in the Bronx, on January 9, 2022. At least 19 people have died and dozens are injured after a fire tore through a high-rise apartment building, Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Deadly Apartment Building Fire In The Bronx Firefighters hoisted a ladder to rescue people through their windows after a fire broke out inside a third-floor duplex apartment at 333 E. 181st St. in the Bronx Sunday. (Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

