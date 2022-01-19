André Leon Talley through the years André Leon Talley attends the Blue Jacket Fashion Show to benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Johnson & Johnson)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley speaks during 'The Gospel According to Andre during the 21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival on November 2, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley attends "The Gospel According To Andre" premiere at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

André Leon Talley through the years André Leon Talley attends "The Gospel According to Andre" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 8, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Leonard Adam/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years Author Padma Lakshmi and Andre Leon Talley speak onstage at Padma Lakshmi: Second Act during Tina Brown's 7th Annual Women In The World Summit at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on April 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years (L-R) Sophie Craighead, former American editor-at-large for Vogue magazine Andre Leon Talley, and Annette de la Renta attend the "Oscar de la Renta: The Retrospective" Benefit Gala at the de Young on March 9, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)

André Leon Talley through the years Dancer Lil Buck (L) and Andre Leon Talley attend the Lil Buck for Versace launch at the Versace Soho boutique on October 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Versace)

André Leon Talley through the years Fashion editor André Leon Talley at Prabal Gurung Spring 2016 during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley attends Sophie Theallet runway show during MADE Fashion Week Spring 2015 at Milk Studios on September 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years Will.I.am and André Leon Talley attend The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley attends the Anna Wintour Costume Center Grand Opening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years Mary J. Blidge, Andre Leon Talley and guest pose backstage at the Dennis Basso fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley speaks onstage at the 10th annual Style Awards during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 4, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

André Leon Talley through the years (L-R) Josh Wood, amfAR Chief Executive Officer Kevin Robert Frost, Jennifer Lopez, Nikom Wongtee and Andre Leon Talley attend the 4th Annual amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at The Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley attends the Fendi fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 on February 21, 2013 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for Fendi)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley attends the Laura Smalls spring 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at the Andaz Hotel on September 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years Vogue's American editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley attends the Ralph Lauren Fall 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Skylight Studio on February 17, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for IMG)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley, Reinaldo Herrera and writer Fran Lebowitz attends the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2011 Official Coverage at Lincoln Center on September 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

André Leon Talley through the years Model Hanneli Mustaparta, Vogue's Editor at Large, Andre Leon Talley and designer Vera Wang attend Fashion's Night Out: The Show at Lincoln Center on September 7, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Conde Nast)

André Leon Talley through the years Vogue editor and fashion icon Andre Leon Tally and model and media personality Tyra Banks attend The CW: It's A Reality at Simyone Lounge on February 23, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years (L-R) Geoffrey Holder, Jesse Jackson, Andre Leon Talley and George Faison attend the opening night performance celebrating Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 50th anniversary at the New York City Center on December 3, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years (L-R) Editor-at-large for Vogue North America Andre Leon Talley, Tennis players Venus Williams and Serena Williams and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Tent, Bryant Park on September 11, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG)

André Leon Talley through the years Gayle King (L) and Andre Leon Talley (R) attend a celebration of Ruby Dee's style at Melba's restaurant on June 9, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for eBay)

André Leon Talley through the years (L-R) Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Vogue editor Virginia Smith attend Oscar De La Renta's Resort 2009 Show May 14, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years Entrepreneur Russell Simmons and American Vogue Editor-at-Large Andre Leon Talley attend the Anna Sui Fall 2008 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2008 at The Tent at Bryant Park on February 6, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG)

André Leon Talley through the years Vogue's Andre Leon Talley speaks with Carolina Herrera at the Carolina Herrera Resort Collection on June 11, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Talley (L) and Anna Wintour attend the Calvin Klein Fall 2007 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week February 8, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images For IMG)

André Leon Talley through the years Andre Leon Tally sits in the front row at the Carolina Herrera Fall 2007 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in the Tent in Bryant Park February 5, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images For IMG)

André Leon Talley through the years Editor Andre Leon Talley pose in the front row at the Michael Kors Spring 2007 fashion show during Olympus Fashion Week at the Tent in Bryant Park September 13, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images For IMG)

