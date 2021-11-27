Shop Local Saturday
Every Saturday, celebrate small businesses with CBS2!
These shops have worked nonstop while spreading joy to the community.
Prima (menswear)
44 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
primamadison.com
Prima is busier than ever now that weddings and special events postponed because of the pandemic are resuming.
Tons of Toys
64 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
tonsoftoys.com
Despite supply chain problems, there’s no toy shortage at Tons of Toys.
Once and Again (consignment)
52 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
shoponcenagain.com
Consignment shopping is good for the environment because it encourages the community to recycle, renew and reuse items.
Delikositas Madison (restaurant)
42 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
delikositas.com
Arepas and empanadas are some of the most popular Colombian specialties at Delikositas Madison.
54 Main Street (restaurant)
54 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
54mainst.net
Celtic Golf
19 Central Avenue
Madison, New Jersey
celticgolfnj.com
The Snooki Shop
52 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
thesnookishop.com