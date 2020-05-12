Hamilton
Sponsored By
Good News: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Reunited Cast Of 'Hamilton' Surprise Shut-In Young Fan With Video Chat Musical PerformanceLin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast of "Hamilton" took to video chat to make one 9-year-old girl's dreams come true.
'I Think He Needs A Second Look': Actor Daniel J. Watts On Playing Ike Turner In 'Tina' & 'Hamilton'The Broadway actor discusses his role as Ike Turner in Tina and how Hamilton became a cultural phenomenon.
'It Was So Much Bigger Than I Thought It Would Be': Jasmine Cephas Jones On 'Hamilton,' 'Cyrano' & 'Mrs. Fletcher'The former Hamilton star discusses her new play with Peter Dinklage and her HBO show with Kathryn Hahn.
SEE IT: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sits Down With ‘CTM’ Ahead Of ‘Hamilton’s’ Puerto Rico PremiereThe musical’s star and creator says the island needs “debt forgiveness” to recover from Hurricane Maria.
Show Will Go On: 'Hamilton' Creators Help Save Drama Book ShopThe Drama Book Shop announced last October it was in danger of closing after its rent was raised from $18,000 to $30,000.
NYPD Officer Praised For Helping Tourist Purchase ‘Hamilton’ TicketsThe officer came to the rescue when the tourist came up $20 short for “Hamilton” seats.
'Hamilton' Actor Vows 'Gritty' Take For US TourBroadway actor Michael Luwoye is taking the lead on the national tour of the Broadway sensation "Hamilton."
2 Men Accused Of Running Ponzi Scheme Banking On 'Hamilton,' Adele ConcertsProsecutors on Friday alleged that two men led wealthy people to believe they were investing in ticket businesses for popular shows like an Adele concert and Broadway's “Hamilton.”
1,300 High School Students See 'Hamilton,' Talk To Cast Members“Hamilton” remains the hottest ticket in town, and hundreds of high school students got their shot to see the show on Wednesday afternoon.
Former 'SNL' Star Taran Killam To Join Cast Of 'Hamilton' As King George IIIKillam, who portrayed Brad Pitt and Jebidiah Atkinson during his six years on "SNL,'' will play King George III and take over from Rory O'Malley on Jan. 17.
Police: Woman Pickpocketed People Waiting For 'Hamilton' Stars Outside Richard Rodgers TheatrePolice on Sunday were searching for a woman they said pickpocketed multiple people who were outside waiting to see the performers from the Broadway smash “Hamilton” in Midtown.
'Hamilton' Actor On Speech To Pence: 'There's Nothing To Apologize For'Actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the celebrated musical, told "CBS This Morning'' that "there's nothing to apologize for.''
‘That’s What Freedom Sounds Like:’ Pence Says He’s Not Offended By Hamilton SpeechTrump tweeted Saturday that Pence had been ``harassed'' by the cast. He called them ``very rude'' and demanded they apologize.
'Hamilton' Cast To Vice President-Elect Mike Pence: 'We Are The Diverse America'Vice President-elect Mike Pence joined the long list of celebrities who have attended the Broadway show "Hamilton," but he was the first one to be booed.
'Hamilton' Cast Has Special Message For Vice President-Elect Mike PenceA video posted on social media shows a cast member calling to Pence as he starts to leave the theater.