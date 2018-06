The Heat Is On Throughout The Tri-State AreaEmergency officials issued a heat warning as temperatures continued to climb. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.

Scorcher Of A Weekend In StoreCBS2's Lonnie Quinn with the latest weather forecast.

New Jersey Gets First Taste Of FireworksSparks are flying in the Garden State. This is the first times stores can sell fireworks for the Fourth of July. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Vigil Held For Maryland VictimsA Maryland community touched by tragedy united in grief Friday night. Hundreds gathered at candlelight vigils to pay tribute to the victims of the deadly newsroom shooting at the Capital Gazette. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Owner Of Bronx Bodega Defends His ActionsThe bodega owner who saw Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz before he was stabbed to death says he did everything he could to help the Bronx teen. CBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the case.

7 Hurt In Harlem CrashA chain-reaction crash left at least seven people injured Friday in Harlem. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on St. Nicholas Avenue between 125th and 126th streets.