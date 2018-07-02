Bonus Extra: Coney Island Part 2, A Deeper Dig

Menu
Sports
CBS2 Videos
CBS Sports Live
Giants
New York Giants
Jets
New York Jets
Yanks
New York Yankees
Mets
New York Mets
Knicks
New York Knicks
Nets
New Jersey Nets
Rangers
New York Rangers
Devils
Isles
Odds
Video
CBS2/WLNY Live
CBS2 Digital Features
CBSN
CBS Sports Live
News
Weather
Reporter Updates
Health & Fitness
The Dig With Elle McLogan
All Latest Videos
Best Of
Eat
See
Play
Travel
Tantillo
More
Contests & Promotions
Photo Galleries
Travel
Entertainment
News
All News
NY
NJ
CT
World & Nat'l
Politics
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Air Conditioning Malfunction Prompts Partial Evacuation Of Nursing Home In New Jersey
Firefighters and police crews responded to the Inglemoor Center and helped get everyone to safety as crews worked to fix the power problem.
Long Island Looks To End Plastic Straw Use
Local officials and environmental organizers launched the “Strawless Suffolk” initiative Monday.
Galleries
World Cup 2018: Fans Around The Globe Unite
See the sights as fans from around the world gather to watch the 2018 World Cup.
Latest Video
Latest Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Radars
School Closings
More Weather
Wakeup With
Weather Watchers
Sports
All Sports
CBS2 Videos
CBS Sports Live
Giants
New York Giants
Jets
New York Jets
Yanks
New York Yankees
Mets
New York Mets
Knicks
New York Knicks
Nets
New Jersey Nets
Rangers
New York Rangers
Devils
Isles
Odds
Latest Headlines
World Cup Day 17: Belgium Wins Last Minute, Brazil Bounces Mexico
Belgium beat Japan 3-2 with a goal in the dying seconds and Brazil's Neymar helped defeat Mexico on Day 17 at the 2018 World Cup.
The Baseball Report: Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Renovation Project Vandalized
A cut water pipe led to flooding of two floors of the Buck O'Neil Research and Education Center, delaying the $4 million renovation project.
Video
All Videos
CBS2/WLNY Live
CBS2 Digital Features
CBSN
CBS Sports Live
News
Weather
Reporter Updates
Health & Fitness
The Dig With Elle McLogan
All Latest Videos
More Video
News
Weather Forecast
Best Of
Eat
'The Sound Bite' Signature Salad With Lobster
Helping bring a little cajun flare to Hell's Kitchen, owner and executive chef Julian Phillips and general manager Kevin Spina of The Sound Bite restaurant show off how to make one of their signature dishes.
Glaser’s Bake Shop, Birthplace Of Black-And-White Cookie, To Close July 1
The neighborhood landmark bakery opened 116 years ago and will close for good on Sunday.
See
Best Ways To Celebrate Fourth Of July In NY
From barbecues and baseball to contests and fireworks, check out some of the best ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in New York.
Best Farmers Markets In New York
Whether you’re making an afternoon grocery run or searching for the perfect premade picnic basket, these markets are sure to help you find whatever it is that you need.
Play
Bonus Extra: Coney Island Part 2, A Deeper Dig
Go behind the scenes with CBS2's Elle McLogan.
Coney Island: This Is What Joy Looks Like
Elle McLogan discovered Coney Island as a child, but it's all still there: the burning sun and sand, the smells of hot pizza and fried food, and the rush of the rides.
More
Station Info
Contact CBS2
Contests
Travel
Delta Bans Pit Bulls From Flying As Service Animals
The updated policy comes after two incidents where employees were bitten by a customer's emotional support animal.
New TSA Restrictions On 'Powder-Based' Items
Under the guidelines, travelers will be allowed to carry up to 12 ounces of powder or what would fit in an average soda can.
Entertainment
CBS Entertainment
Latest Photos
World Cup 2018: Fans Around The Globe Unite
See the sights as fans from around the world gather to watch the 2018 World Cup.
Stars Shine On The 72nd Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet
TV10/55
On Air Schedule:
9:00 PM
WLNY News at 9PM
10:00 PM
Judge Judy
10:30 PM
Judge Judy
11:00 PM
Mike & Molly
11:30 PM
Mike & Molly
View All Programs
CBS 2
On Air
On Air Schedule:
9:00 PM
Salvation
10:00 PM
Elementary
11:00 PM
CBS 2 News at 11PM
11:35 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
12:37 AM
The Late Late Show with James Corden
View All Programs
Latest Videos
Sponsored By
Program:
Elle
Categories:
Arts & Entertainment
,
Food & Drink
,
Local Community
,
General
,
WCBSTV
Bonus Extra: Coney Island Part 2, A Deeper Dig
Go behind the scenes with CBS2's Elle McLogan.
More
Latest Videos
Heat Wave Expected To Continue
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your latest weather forecast.
New Campaign Aims To Purge The Seas Of Plastic Waste
According to National Geographic, 18 billion pounds of plastic waste blows into the world's oceans every year. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Community Of Murdered Teen Looks For Ways To End Gang Violence
The vicious stabbing death of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz has his community searching desperately for an end to gang violence. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Exclusive: Queens Parking Garage Attendant Pistol Whipped By Alleged Car Thief
The 59-year-old is now in pain and walking with a cane from his injuries. Too scared to sow his face, he spoke exclusively with CBS2's Reena Roy.
New Yorkers Doing Their Best To Stay Cool
It's especially hot in the heart of the city, with the sun's heat trapped among concrete buildings and asphalt streets. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Air Conditioning Goes Out At Englewood Nursing Home
Residents of the home have been evacuated.
More Videos
Videos by
Category
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Stations
NY CBS TV2
NY WLNY TV