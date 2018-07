Family Of Girl, 17, Killed In Queens Crash Calls For Routine Retesting Of Senior Drivers17-year-old Madeline Shershen was still studying for her road test before she was hit and killed by a car last Monday morning. The 88-year-old driver was arrested for running a red light.

Police: Van 'Accident' May Be Part Of Robbery PlanAfter getting hit in his parked car, a 56-year-old man was attacked and $13,000 cash plus a laptop were stolen.

Facade Collapse Damages Several Cars At Strip Mall In Bergen CountyNo one was hurt, but at least nine cars were damaged.

Out-Of-Control Driver Allegedly Found With Heroin Captured On Dashcam VideoWhen John Barrett bought his dashcam five years ago, he never dreamed the $25 investment would help police capture a dangerous driver on a highway during a holiday weekend.

Sources: Police Eye Brutal Trinitarios Street Gang In Bronx SlashingEight alleged members of the gang were already facing charges in the vicious slaying of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known by friends and family as "Junior."

New Video Shows Suspect In Sex Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In The Bronx; Community RalliesThe NYPD had a new clue Tuesday in their search for an accused sexual predator who allegedly targeted a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Bronx Teen Siblings Start Sock Company To Help Clothe The HomelessIt's far more than a fashion statement. 12-year-old Raechel and 15-year-old Michael Chang are making it their business to let people know that they're loved.

Rescue Efforts Continue For Whale Trapped In Fishing NetA rescue effort is underway in New Jersey's Raritan Bay as the Coast Guard and state police try to free a humpback whale entangled in fishing lines.

Travelers Warned To Expect A 'Terrible Tuesday' On The RoadsWith 40 million Americans on the road and gas prices up 62 cents per gallon, travelers are warned to expect the worst.

Power Outage Snarls Roller Coaster In Ocean City, NJWorkers had to scale the tracks to help get the riders down one-by-one.