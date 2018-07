Blackmail Scam Targets Married Men In SuburbsA warning of a scam, targeting married men in the suburbs in our area. Cryptic letters are showing up in mailboxes threatening to expose cheating spouses. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

East Rutherford Home Damaged By Lightning StrikeOn top of the flooding we're seeing in New Jersey, a lightning bolt also struck a home in East Rutherford, New Jersey. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

The Dig: A Long Island Gem With Mass AppealIn the latest episode of our web feature "The Dig," CBS2's Elle McLogan revisits one of her favorite childhood destination -- a local hot spot you might not expect people of all ages to love.

Homeless Gather In East VillageA homeless population living on the streets by choice is back in the city again. And some East Village residents aren't thrilled. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Watch: James Cordan Jumps Out Of Plane With Tom CruiseAfter taking some shots at Tom Cruise doing his own stunts, "The Late Late Show with James Corden" goes on a mission impossible.

Wildfires Burn Out Of Control In Northern CaliforniaThe Carr Fire in California exploded overnight, killing 2 firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing evacuations. CBS2’s Danielle Nottingham reports.