Rats The Size Of Cats?? NYCHA Tenants Have Video To Prove ItFurious tenants of a public housing project in the Bronx were pleading for help Monday, saying their buildings are overrun with rats -- and they're not kidding. They have the video to prove it.

Police: Rideshare Driver Attempted To Kidnap Woman Who Fell Asleep In CarPolice say a rideshare driver attempted to kidnap a woman who fell asleep in his car and woke up to find him in the back seat with her, touching her while pulled over by the side of a road.

CDC: Cases Of Paralyzing 'Acute Flaccid Myelitis' Reported In 22 StatesU.S. health officials on Tuesday reported a jump in cases of the rare, paralyzing illness in children across the country. So far, three cases have been confirmed in New Jersey.

Lottery Fever Heats Up As Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Continue To ClimbThere was no winner for last night’s Mega Millions drawing, and tonight’s Powerball jackpot keeps growing.

Grab Your Tickets: Mega Millions $667 Million Jackpot RevealedThe winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69, and a Mega Ball of 9.

Missing Boy, 12, In New Jersey Found SafeAuthorities in New Jersey say a boy who had been missing since early Tuesday was found safe.

What To Do If You Win The LotteryShare these tips with your lottery-dreaming family and friends to save everyone from wealth trouble after your big win.

Are Gender Reveal Parties Getting Too Extreme?The stunts have gotten even more extreme than ever before, some with potentially dangerous consequences.

Police Searching For Five Suspects Who Beat Midtown Diner ManagerThe NYPD is looking for the five people seen in a series of surveillance photos in connection to a fight at a midtown diner.

4-Year-Old Boy Reunited With Mother After Getting Lost On SubwayA 4-year-old boy who got separated from his mother at a subway station in Brooklyn was later found at a station in Manhattan.