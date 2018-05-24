GEORGE H.W. BUSHState Funeral Services Underway In Washington, D.C.
Categories: News, National News, WCBSTV
Full Eulogy: George W. Bush On His Father, George H.W. Bush
George W. Bush emotionally eulogizes his father, George H.W. Bush, during services in Washington, DC, on Dec. 5, 2018.

