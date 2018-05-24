12/18 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Forecast

Sprint, T-Mobile Move Closer To MergerThe multibillion-dollar deal just got the green light from the Committee on Foreign Investment and, if approved, would leave the United States with three wireless providers. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Police Search For Missing Stony Brook StudentPolice say 20-year-old Stony Brook University student Michael McLaughlin was last seen on campus Thursday at 4 a.m. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

U.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson To Meet With De BlasioU.S. Housing Secretary Ben Carson will meet with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday in a closed door meeting expected to include talks about future plans for NYCHA. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Person Seriously Hurt After Taxi Slams Into BuildingOne person was injured around 1 a.m. on Tuesday after a taxi slammed into a restaurant in Hells' Kitchen on Ninth Avenue near W. 45th Street. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Fire Strikes 14 Story NYCHA Building In East New YorkA fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a NYCHA building on Linden Boulevard in the East New York section of Brooklyn. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Fight On Bus Leads To Slashing Of Woman's FaceAn altercation that started about petting a dog lead to a brawl and then a slashing in the Bronx on Monday. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.