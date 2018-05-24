Time Out New York Tips On What To Do This Weekend

Giving Supporters Helping Save Salvation Army Youth OrchestraAbout $8,000 has been raised to help fund the program, and members of the New York Philharmonic plan to stage a benefit concert in March. CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez reports.
Time Out New York Tips On What To Do This WeekendCBSN New York's Dana Tyler talks with Time Out New York's Will Gleason on challenging and family-friendly events happening around New York City this weekend.
Anger Over Nassau County Tax Reassessment ContinuesThere is dread and confusion in Nassau County over the new tax assessment plan. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports
Gov. Cuomo Proposes Plan To Keep L Train Open During RepairsGov. Andrew Cuomo surprised commuters with an announcement Thursday saying the planned shutdown repair work of the L train subway line expected to begin in April might have a "faster, cheaper and better" alternative, keeping the line open.
1/3 Afternoon Weather ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s, quiet tonight under mostly clear skies down into the mid-30s.
U.S. Job Market Going StrongPrivate businesses added 271,000 jobs in December, according to the payroll processing company ADP. CBS2’s Chris Wragge protection.