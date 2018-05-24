Time Out New York Tips On What To Do This Weekend

Time Out New York Tips On Weekend HappeningsCBSN New York's Dana Tyler talks with Time Out New York's Will Gleason on challenging and family-friendly events happening around New York City this weekend.

Swipe Right: 6 Date Spots For The First Weekend Of 2019When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from trivia to drinking games.

Daybreaker: Inside The Dance Party Giving New Meaning To 'Rise & Shine'You’ve probably heard of dancing the night away, but what about dancing the morning away? While most people are busy getting ready for work, another crowd is partying.

Furry Friend Finder: Miracle And PalomaIn this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Miracle and Paloma.

Children’s Museum To Feature Kid’s Early New Year’s CelebrationSome kids participated in an early celebration at the Children's Museum on Friday, sharing their wishes and resolutions for 2019.

Last-Minute Tips To Amp Up Your New Year's Eve PartyIf you're still trying to brainstorm ideas for your New Year's Eve party, Little Miss Party Planner shared some ideas to make your celebration sparkle.