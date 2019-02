NY Fashion Week Meets Harlem Fashion RowRuth Carter, the costume designer behind “Black Panther,” “Selma” and “Do The Right Thing,” talks with CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler about Harlem Fashion Row, the decade-long tradition which officially became part of New York Fashion Week this year.

Hotel And Motel Employee Background Checks?Did you know background checks are not required on hotel workers who have access to your hotel room? Lawmakers on Long Island want to change that, CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports

Gov. Cuomo Talks On Plans To Fix MTAGov. Andrew Cuomo speaks Feb. 7 on plans to fix the MTA's subway system in New York City.

Michael Gianaris Joins To Discuss Amazon PlanCBSN New York's Dana Tyler talks with New York State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris about his nomination to serve on the board that has to approve the deal to let Amazon build their new headquarters in Long Island City.

Body Found In Suitcase Identified As Missing New Rochelle WomanPolice have identified 24-year old Valerie Reyes as the woman found dead on the side of the road Tuesday morning. CBSN New York's Tony Aiello reports.

TSA Reports Slight Increase In Guns Seized At NYC-Area AirportsThe number of guns seized at New York City-area airports increased slightly in 2018 over 2017, the Transportation Security Administration said.