Police Seek Help Finding Missing British TouristThe NYPD says 67-year-old John Tench, of England,was last seen Thursday at 10:30 p.m. in front of 1567 Broadway. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

Marijuana Gummy Bears Scandal At NJ SchoolThe investigation began last week after a 14-year-old Fair Lawn girl became ill after school and police were called. The girl was taken to a hospital and told Fair Lawn police a classmate had given her a gummy bear that supposedly would “stop her from stressing out.” CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

Larchmont Bookstore Opens Community SpaceA bookstore is avoiding financial struggles by opening a community space that can be booked for activities. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

'Melrose Place' Actress Faces ResentencingFormer “Melrose Place” actress Amy Locane, convicted in a fatal auto crash faces a resentencing for killing a New Jersey woman, was ordered to appear in court after her initial three-year sentence and a subsequent resentencing were ruled too lenient. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin reports.

Amazon Fallout Affecting Real Estate Market?Nancy Wu from Streeteasy tells CBSN New York's Dana Tyler how the real estate market will be affected now that Amazon headquarters will not be coming to New York.

Web Extra: Fort Lee Mayor Shares Update On FireFort Lee mayor shares update on last night's devastating fire.