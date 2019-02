New York Weather: 2/20 Wednesday Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott reports. Any leftover evening snow will change to a sleet/freezing rain mix before turning over to rain by late this evening. The rain may be heavy at times, but it will taper to a drizzle by late tonight with things quieting down around daybreak.

Funeral Service For NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, Part 2The funeral for fallen NYPD detective Brian Simonsen was held the morning of Feb. 20, 2019, at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays, N.Y.

Funeral Service For NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, Part 1The funeral for fallen NYPD detective Brian Simonsen was held the morning of Feb. 20, 2019, at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays, N.Y.

Melody Thomas Scott Marks 40 Years On 'Y&R'Melody Thomas Scott was just a 23-year-old actress when she debuted as “Nikki” on the daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” in 1979. CBS2’s Chris Martinez reports.

Police: Driver Was Under Influence At Time Of Fiery Gas Station CrashPolice say 29-year-old Jason Vanderee was speeding Tuesday morning when his SUV plowed into a gas station off Route 23 in Wayne, New Jersey. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Fallen NYPD Det. Simonsen Remembered As 'Smiles' By Family, Fellow OfficersThe funeral for fallen NYPD detective Brian Simonsen was held Wednesday morning at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays, N.Y. CBS2's Janelle Burrell reports.