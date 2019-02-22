CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Reporter Ali Bauman Talks On Investigating Plight Of NYC's 'Forgotten Families'
Reporter Ali Bauman talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler about investigating working parents who were moved out of shelters by the Department of Homeless Services into squalid, uninhabitable homes in New Jersey. For more on this special series, see cbsnewyork.com/forgottenfamilies

World's Largest Ballet Scholarship Competition Enters Final Round In NYCThe Youth American Grand Prix has drawn 250 dancers from all over the world to audition for an amazing scholarship amid the finals at Lincoln Center. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.
'Big Brother' Casting Call Coming To New York CityCasting producer Ashley Moon joins CBSN New York's Dana Tyler with tips about joining the reality show social experiment during auditions in Manhattan this weekend.
Alleged Serial Burglar Caught In NJA serial burglar eyed in more than 50 burglaries and attempted burglaries has been arrested. CBSN New York's Tara Jakeway has more.
Jussie Smollett Removed From Remaining 'Empire' EpisodesJussie Smollett's accused of paying two brothers to fake a racist and homophobic attack last month because he was unhappy with his "Empire" salary. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
New York Weather: 2/22 Afternoon ForecastJohn Elliott reports. High clouds will linger overhead this afternoon, but it's a decent looking day overall. Temperatures will be running a touch cooler, too, so expect the 40s versus the 50s.

