Reporter Ali Bauman Talks On Investigating Plight Of NYC's 'Forgotten Families'Reporter Ali Bauman talks with CBSN New York's Dana Tyler about investigating working parents who were moved out of shelters by the Department of Homeless Services into squalid, uninhabitable homes in New Jersey. For more on this special series, see cbsnewyork.com/forgottenfamilies
George Washington's New York: Mary Calvi & Alex Denis Tour Philipse ManorMary Calvi and Alex Denis are taking you on a field trip discovering hidden secrets about George Washington. This time, they're at Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site. Mary spent years researching a young Washington and his relationship with New York heiresses, Mary Eliza Philipse, as told in her forthcoming debut novel "Dear George, Dear Mary."
More Than Just Playing With Fire: Visiting The Artists At UrbanGlass In Brooklyn"There is a certain sort of daredevil mentality," director of development Rachel Feinberg told CBS2's Elle McLogan.