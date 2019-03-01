CBSN New YorkWatch Now
State Senator Talks On NYC Congestion Pricing, Bringing Amazon HQ Deal Back To Life
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky talks with CBSN New York's Ali Bauman about congestion pricing and New York's last-ditch effort to bring the Amazon deal for a headquarters in Long Island City back to life.

