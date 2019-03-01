State Senator Talks On NYC Congestion Pricing, Bringing Amazon HQ Deal Back To Life

State Senator Talks On NYC Congestion Pricing, Bringing Amazon HQ Deal Back To LifeState Sen. Todd Kaminsky talks with CBSN New York's Ali Bauman about congestion pricing and New York's last-ditch effort to bring the Amazon deal for a headquarters in Long Island City back to life.
City Move Carriage Horses Into Central Park, Bans Street Pick-UpsStarting today, New York City is corralling carriage horse pick-ups, limiting them to Central Park, and no longer allowing passengers to board on the street. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Bill To Demand Hudson Rail Tunnel 'Doomsday' PlanTwo local congressmen are calling for a "doomsday" plan in the event of a North River tunnel failure. Rep. Peter King, of Long Island, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, of New Jersey, are introducing a bill in Washington, D.C. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.