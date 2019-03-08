What Is Going On In NYC This Weekend?

What's Going On In New York This WeekendTime Out New York Editor Jen Picht stopped by CBSN New York with a few things to do around the city.

'It's All About Attitude' At UES Hat Shop Suzanne Couture Millinery"A woman always looks lovely in a big-brimmed hat," owner Suzanne Newman told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

Winter Spa In Williamsburg Offers Hot And Cold Therapies High Atop HotelHigh atop the William Vale boutique hotel, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock found something unusual against the backdrop of the Manhattan skyline – an encampment of glamping tents.

Blocks From Broadway: Cheapest Rentals Available In The Theater District

Must See: Star Of 'Anastasia' Gives Special Performance Before Show's Final Month On BroadwayFollowing a two-year run on Broadway, “Anastasia" will will take the stage for its final performance at the end of March.

Here Are Some Healthy Recipes To Start Your Spring In StyleChef Eden Grinshpan, the co-founder of DEZ in Nolita, shared some ideas with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Jessica Layton on how you can kick start your healthy eating this season.