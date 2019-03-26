New York Weather: 3/26 Tuesday Morning Forecast

5-Alarm Fire Burns In Jersey CityA fire reported at 5 a.m. on Tuesday escalated to a 5-alarm blaze on Wegman Parkway in Jersey City, New Jersey. CBS2's Jim Smith reports.
New York City Congestion Pricing Plan Gains Support, Backers RallyState lawmakers in Albany are signaling their support for congestion pricing, the plan to charge vehicles a fee to enter parts of Manhattan. Advocates planned a rally Tuesday morning. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
MTA Cracking Down On Bus Fare Skipping With 'Eagle Teams'According to MTA officials, fare evasion on city buses led to more than $128 million in lost revenue in 2018, and new policing is being use to stop such loss. CBS2's Janelle Burrell reports.
New York Weather: 3/26 Tuesday Morning ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. Expect the morning's early chills to rise up to the mid-40s with bright skies throughout the day.
New York Weather: CBS2 3/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for March 25 at 11 p.m.
Breast Implants Linked To CancerThe FDA is reviewing the safety of breast implants after a possible link to cancer is discovered.