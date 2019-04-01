Exactly How Will NYC Congestion Pricing Fees Work?

New York State Budget: Congestion Pricing Coming To ManhattanIt has worked in cities like London and Singapore and state lawmakers are hoping congestion pricing will decrease traffic in New York City, too.

'Save Our Jobs': Furriers Protest Against Proposed Ban On Fur Sales In NYCAngry furriers descended on City Hall Thursday to protest proposed city council legislation to ban the sale of fur apparel and accessories.

MTA Toll Hike Takes Effect At Bridges And TunnelsDrivers now have to pay more to use the bridges and tunnels around New York City.

Good Samaritan Explains Why He Took On An Entire Armed Gang To Protect Brooklyn TeenagerA stranger risked his life to save a teen from a violent robbery in Brooklyn. The man single-handedly fought off an entire group of suspects. So why did he do it?

Superstorm Shocker: Residents Being Told To Pay For Costly Home Elevations 6 Years After SandyOceanside has moved on since Hurricane Sandy. Homes were rebuilt, some have been resold, but now a difficult case of déjà vu is arriving in residents’ mailboxes.

Flights Resume After Technical Glitch Triggers Delays For Several AirlinesA technical issue triggered delays for several airlines Monday.

New Smoke Detector Law Goes Into Effect In New York StateAll new or replacement smoke detectors sold in the state must either be powered by a non-removable battery good for at least 10 years or be made to be hard-wired to buildings.

NYPD: 'Brutal And Brazen' Gang Murder Caught On Video In BrooklynThe NYPD says video captured 10 people hunting down and killing a man in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Study: Bottle Of Wine A Week 'As Bad As 5-10 Cigarettes' For Cancer RiskDrinking a bottle of wine per week increases the risk of cancer by the equivalent of smoking five to 10 cigarettes, according to a new study.

New York City Tolls For Bridges And Tunnels Increasing SundayThe Metropolitan Transit Authority has released the new tolls to be charged on vehicles using bridges and tunnels around the city, effective Sunday.