CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Program: CBSN New YorkCategories: Gov't, Politics & Law, Local News, Politics, WCBSTV
Exactly How Will NYC Congestion Pricing Fees Work?
CBSN New York's Valerie Castro talks with contributor Mark Peters about the new congestion pricing fees approved in the New York State budget that will impose new fees on drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Avenue.

More Videos