Exactly How Will NYC Congestion Pricing Fees Work?CBSN New York's Valerie Castro talks with contributor Mark Peters about the new congestion pricing fees approved in the New York State budget that will impose new fees on drivers entering Manhattan below 60th Avenue.
New York Passes $175 Million State BudgetAmong the items included in the approved New York budget are a plastic bag ban, 2 percent property tax cap, and internet sales tax, a mansion tax and elimination of cash bails for misdemeanors. CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi report.
Cuomo Proud Of State's $175 Billion BudgetNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the new state budget is one of the boldest he has seen. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports