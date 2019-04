NYPD Looking Into Police Officer Who Crashed Dirt Bike In HarlemAn NYPD officer is injured after taking off on a ditched dirt bike and crashing in upper Manhattan. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

New Debate On How Often Women Should Get A MammogramThe American College of Physicians is out with new guidance that says women over 50 with average risk should get mammograms every other year. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Police Search For Arsonist Caught On Camera In The BronxPolice are searching for a suspected arsonist caught on camera lighting a lobby on fire in the Bronx. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Police Investigating Shooting At McDonald's In BrooklynAround 4 p.m. on Monday, a McDonald's on Jamaica Avenue responded to a shooting in which one person in a vehicle was wounded. CBS2's Dan Rice reports.

Growing Outbreak Of Measles Dividing Views In Rockland CountyWith more than 160 measles cases confirmed in Rockland County, officials met Monday to reassess their strategy. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

Pint-Sized Heroes Save Family From Nyack FireTwo little children saved the day in Nyack when their home burst into flames. Their quick thinking helped everyone get out safely, reports CBS2's Reena Roy.