Summer Travel Outlook

Web Extra: FDNY Commission Nigro On Fatal Harlem FireA family of six, including four children, tragically lost their lives in an early-morning fire Wednesday in Harlem. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro shares an update.

2 hours ago

Uber, Lyft Drivers To Strike TodayThose who take Uber or Lyft to work might have a more difficult time getting a ride Wednesday morning. Many drivers plan to shut down their apps in a nationwide protest. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Nice DayCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/8 Wednesday Morning ForecastLonnie Quinn reports. A partly sunny day is ahead. The cold front has passed but temps are just a few degrees cooler.

9 hours ago

Burn Victims Sue, Claiming Cans Of Cooking Spray ExplodedSeveral people who say they were burned by explosions are suing the makers of Pam cooking spray and other products. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

9 hours ago

Thieves Preying On Deliverymen, Stealing E-BikesThe search is on for a pair of thieves accused of stealing electric bikes from deliverymen in the Bronx. Police say the suspects have struck nine times since March 12 in the Fordham, Bedford Park, Norwood and Mount Eden sections.

9 hours ago

Uber And Lyft Drivers Will Go On Strike And Protest Over WagesNew York drivers will join other major cities in the one day strike. They want job security, better wages and regulated of fares. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

10 hours ago

Never-Before-Seen Video Shown In 'Justice For Junior' TrialShocked gasps were heard in a Bronx courtroom Tuesday and prosecutors showed a police surveillance video of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz being attacks and killed. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

10 hours ago

Teen Suspect Facing Murder Charges For Fatal Yonkers ShootingJamir Thompson allegedly opened fire on April 25, killing 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto Montanez. He turned himself in to police with his mother and attorney around 1 a.m. Tuesday. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

10 hours ago

Driver's Crash Into Building Causes Partial Collapse In BrooklynAndrew Baird, who has been celebrating just turning 20 Tuesday, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene and driving with alcohol in his system below the age of 21. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

10 hours ago

New Rochelle Considering Putting Armed Guards Into SchoolsSchool security is a top priority in New Rochelle, where parents are debating a proposal to put armed officers in the high school. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

10 hours ago

1 Student Killed, At Least 7 Wounded, In Colorado School ShootingOne 18-year-old male was killed and seven students were hurt in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch and police say “two shooters” were caught by officers running into the building. Both suspects are students at the school. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

10 hours ago

12 hours ago

Mayor Rolls Out NYC Card Card Health Coverage PlanQualified Bronx residents will be the first to receive the NYC Care card. Introduced by Mayor Bill de Blasio, the card will be the key to quality and affordable health care for thousands of New Yorkers who cannot afford or are ineligible for insurance.

13 hours ago

HOV Drivers Increasingly Using Dummy Passengers To Beat The SystemPolice say it wasn't the smartest move by a driver on the Long Island expressway by using a mannequin to pose as a passenger to get around HOV lane rules. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

14 hours ago

Rent Prices Dropping Across New York CitySeveral neighborhoods across New York are showing a trend toward rent prices below 2018 rates. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

14 hours ago

Long-Time DA, Judge Richard Brown Laid To RestFriends, family and a host of officials past and present gathered Tuesday in Forest Hills to say a final farewell to longtime Queens District Attorney Richard Brown. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

15 hours ago

New Jersey Moves To Get Ready For RealIDStarting in October of 2020, travellers will need RealID to get on a commercial flight, as a standard drivers license not be enough. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

15 hours ago

Yonkers Teen Accused Of Fatally Shooting Innocent Bystander Turns Himself InJamir Thompson surprised police by surrendering early this morning. He was wanted for the April 25 stray bullet killing of Marilyn Cotto Montanez which sent a shock through Yonkers. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

15 hours ago