'Better Than Keto' Diet

55 International Eats For $6 Or LessAt the Queens Night Market, people can catch a hundred different dishes from 55 food vendors and check out more than two dozen vendors every Saturday through October in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. CBS New York's Kim Bainbridge reports.

10 hours ago

Mother's Day Weekend Perfect For Planting New FlowersLike busy bees, customers weaved through the aisles of flowers at Twin Pond Farm getting ready to make their yards look colorful for the Mother's Day weekend. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/10 Overnight ForecastLonnie Quinn reports. Enjoy this awesome day as temps and sky conditions will both cooperate. Today's high: 67-71°.

11 hours ago

MTA Board Announces Crackdown On Overtime AbuseThe MTA board held an emergency meeting Friday where one member demanded that the agency hire a former prosecutor as an independent investigator to bring overtime violators to justice. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

11 hours ago

Chemical Lab Found In Garage Of Long Beach HomeWithin the hour, streets were reopened and Hazmat crews left the Long Beach neighborhood. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

12 hours ago

Large Swarm Of Bees In A Tree In Bronx NeighborhoodThousands of honey bees took over a tree near an apartment building on Grand Concourse near Minerva Place in Kingsbridge Heights. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

12 hours ago

Another MTA Worker Punched At Brooklyn Subway StationPolice say a 51-year-old train conductor was in his booth on the F train at the Jay Street-MetroTech station on Friday afternoon when a group of kids around 13- to 14-years-old came over and punched him in the face. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

12 hours ago

Update: Heist Getaway Driver Judith Clark Out On Parole After 1981 Police KillingsState corrections officials say the 69-year-old felony murder convict will now live in Manhattan and be "closely supervised" on her release. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

12 hours ago

U.S.-China Trade War LoomsPresident Donald Trump has imposed a 25 percent tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, a cost likely to be passed on to U.S. consumers on various items, especially appliances. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

Heist Getaway Driver Judith Clark Out On Parole After 1981 Police KillingsJudith Clark, the notorious getaway driver involved in a deadly brinks truck heist in 1981, was released from prison Friday night. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

13 hours ago

Honoring Heroes: Students Using Social Media To Remember PeersStudents are now using tragedies like the school shooting in Colorado and the sacrifice made by Riley Howell and Kendrick Castillo to spread something positive on social media. CBSN New York's Vanessa Murdock reports.

15 hours ago

Therapy Pig A Hit Among New Jersey Elementary StudentsMeet Norman the pig, a therapy animal helping students at Brookside Place Elementary School in Cranford, N.J. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

16 hours ago

More Than 180 Years Of History At Risk In BrooklynThe Weeksville Heritage Center, a historic cultural center in Brooklyn built decades before the civil war, is fighting for survival. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

16 hours ago

Police Investigating Molotov Cocktail Fire At Home In New JerseyPolice in Old Bridge are looking for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail into the family's car which burst into flames causing damage. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

16 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo On MTA Overtime And Pensions: Fix It Or ElseThe MTA is holding an emergency meeting to deal with overtime and pension abuse as Gov. Andrew Cuomo says fix it or else. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

16 hours ago

Port Authority Taken To Task For Blackout Conditions On Henry Hudson ParkwayDozens of street lights are out and drivers say it has been this way for a while. So why haven’t they been fixed and who’s responsible? CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

Mets Legend Ed Kranepool Doing 'Excellent' After Kidney TransplantMets legend Ed Kranepool is doing excellent after a successful kidney transplant. Port Authority police officer Brian Cooney unselfishly offered his kidney, but it didn't go to Ed. It went to Al Barbeiri, whose wife Debbie promised to donate her kidney if he ever got one. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/10 Friday Evening ForecastLonnie Quinn reports. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will push through this evening with generally quieter conditions overnight. Expect temps to fall into the mid 50s or so.

16 hours ago

Helium Shortage Threatens To Inflate Prices For Party BalloonsThe cost of a canister of helium gas has risen from $120 to $240, and party suppliers are being forced to pass long the price hike to their customers. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

17 hours ago

Uber Goes Public, Closes Lower Than Initial Public Offering PriceAfter much hype leading up to the largest initial public offering in five years, Uber hit a few potholes on its first day of trading, closing down 8% and reflecting lingering doubts about its future prospects for profitability. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

17 hours ago