Cousins Born On Same Day, In Same HospitalTV 10/55's Dave Carlin met a special set of cousins on Mother's Day. They were born on the same day, seven hours apart, in the same hospital.

8 hours ago

MTA To Issue MetroCards Honoring First RespondersThe Metropolitan Transportation Authority is issuing 250,000 limited edition MetroCards honoring 9/11 first responders. TV 10/55's Jessica Moore reports

9 hours ago

Several Families Displaced After Bronx FireAt least nine families were left without a place to live following a fire in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. TV 10/55's Jessica Moore reports

9 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Blast MTA Overtime ScandalNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lashed out at the MTA overtime scandal on Sunday, saying those involved were stealing and committing fraud. TV 10/55's Hazel Sanchez reports

9 hours ago

2-Year-Old Injured In Newark Hit-And-RunA 2-year-old girl was listed in critical condition at a Newark hospital following a hit-and-run crash on Mother's Day morning. TV 10/55's Reena Roy reports

9 hours ago

East New York Robbery SuspectsThe NYPD wants your help finding five suspects sought for beating, slashing and robbing a man in Brooklyn.

15 hours ago

Food Allergy Awareness WeekAccording to the CDC, someone winds up in the emergency room every three minutes because of a bad reaction to something they ate. Dr. Purvi Parikh of the Allergy & Asthma Network stopped by with tips on how to stay safe when suffering from a food allergy.

16 hours ago

Taste Of The Upper West Side ReturnsThe food-based fundraiser brings about 80 restaurants and it's all for a good cause.

16 hours ago

BLT Prime Returns With New Location On Upper East SideExecutive Chef Clifford Crooks stopped by to cook up a few signature dishes from BLT's menu.

17 hours ago

Summer Movie PreviewIt's going to be one heck of a summer on the big screen this year. "Avengers: Endgame" has already shattered box office records. Christian Blauvelt, managing editor of IndieWire stopped by to give us a preview.

17 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/12 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.

17 hours ago

Disturbing Video Shows Trash All Over Subway CarIt looks like a subway trash car, not one meant to carry passengers.

17 hours ago

NYPD Looking For Suspect Who Robbed Woman At Knifepoint In The BronxPolice are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint in the Bronx.

18 hours ago

Furry Friend Finder: Cassie And LuluCassie is a 10-year-old beagle who loves to go for walks, cuddle, and snuggle. She needs a house with a yard. Lulu is a 9-year-old Jack Russel mix who likes to go for walks and is playful. Her favorite game is fetch.

19 hours ago

Departmental Trial Set To Begin For Officer In Eric Garner's DeathA departmental trial is set to begin Monday for the NYPD officer accused in the chokehold death of Eric Garner on Staten Island.

19 hours ago

Couple Accused Of Killing Staten Island Teacher To Appear In Court MondayMichael Cammarata is reportedly taking full responsibility in the death of his estranged wife, 37-year-old Jeanine Cammarata.

19 hours ago

Police Want Help Finding New Jersey Woman Missing Nearly 3 WeeksMayushi Bhagat was last seen at her home on April 29.

20 hours ago

Cause Of Fatal Upper East Side Fire IdentifiedThe FDNY says that an extension cord sparked the fire that left a woman dead on the Upper East Side.

20 hours ago

Two Critically Injured After Fight, Hit-And-Run In LindenThe incident began with a large fight in front of Cheeques Gentlemen's Club, according to police. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

21 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/11 Evening ForecastElise Finch reports. Conditions look pretty dreary for Mother’s Day with rain likely and chilly temps, only in the low 50s.

1 day ago