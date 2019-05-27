How King Kong Comes To Life On Broadway

WW II Hero Leads Memorial Day Parade In WhitestonePeople in Queens turned out for the Memorial Day parade in Whitestone. A hero who fought on D-Day is leading the parade. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Vice President Pence Lays Wreath At Tomb Of The Unknown SoldierThe vice president helped lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

3 hours ago

Memorial Day Commemorated At Intrepid MuseumHundreds of veterans, active duty members and elected officials were gathered at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum for Memorial Day ceremonies. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

Police Seek To Question Son After Couple StabbedA 71-year-old woman is dead and her 87-year-old husband is hospitalized after being stabbed inside their Brooklyn home.

7 hours ago

How Local Vets Recognize Memorial DayMemorial Day is more than just the unofficial start of the summer, but a day to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in war. As many get excited for what the warm season will bring, it can be more personal for veterans. CBSN New York's John Dias explains how some local vets get through today and every day.

8 hours ago

Memorial Day At The IntrepidHundreds of veterans, active duty members and elected officials are expected to gather this morning at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for its annual Memorial Day commemoration. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

Reason2Smile: WWII Veteran Performs National AnthemIn this morning's Reason2Smile, a special rendition of the national anthem before a soccer game in New Jersey.

8 hours ago

Miley Cyrus Debuts New MusicMiley Cyrus fans are in a frenzy this morning after the pop star debuted three songs across the pond.

8 hours ago

Softball Player Videobombs Coach's InterviewAn Oklahoma State University softball player had a little fun while her coach was trying to do an interview.

8 hours ago

Man Charged With Boating While IntoxicatedThe Queens man's boat slammed into a bulkhead at the Bay Shore Marina late Saturday night.

8 hours ago

Alleged Drunk Driver Kills N.J. FamilyA 20-year-old man faces charges in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed three members of a New Jersey family on their way to Niagara Falls.

8 hours ago

Family Of Slain N.J. Woman Releases StatementA family member tells CBS2 the victim's adult son was friends with her accused killer.

9 hours ago

Driver Killed After Crashing Into Parked CarsPolice say a man in his 60s died after crashing into several parked cars Sunday in Queens.

9 hours ago

Man Robbed, Assaulted In The BronxPolice say a 39-year-old man was attacked after answering a knock on his apartment door.

9 hours ago

LIRR Hopes To Restore Montauk Service TodayLong Island Rail Road service is still limited on the Montauk line following Saturday's accident.

9 hours ago

Memorial Day Ceremony At Intrepid MuseumMemorial Day commemorations will take place across the Tri-State Area today, honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: Memorial Day ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: Memorial Day Forecast And MoreCBS2's Elise Finch has your forecast for Memorial Day and the rest of the work week.

16 hours ago

Thousands Pack The Boardwalk In Asbury ParkThe weather gods treated beach goers favorably on Sunday at the Jersey Shore as crowds jammed the beach and then the boardwalk as part of Memorial Day weekend festivities. CBS2's Matt Kozar reports

16 hours ago

Fake Explosives Rattle Nerves In NewburghNewburgh police and federal authorities are investigating after fake explosive devices were found in two parking lots over Memorial Day weekend. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports

16 hours ago