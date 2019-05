New York Weather: CBS2 5/27 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Elise Finch has your weather forecast for May 27 at 11 p.m.

3 Shootings Leave 7 Wounded In BrooklynPolice in Brooklyn are investigating at least three separate shootings that have injured seven people Monday night.

4 People Struck By Car, Driver ArrestedCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the accident in Freeport that sent two adults and two children to the hospital when a car jumped the curb.

Veterans, Americans All Celebrate Memorial DayCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the Memorial Day celebrations all across the Tri-state area.

Tony Awards 2019: Caitlin Kinnunen Nominated For 'The Prom'Actress Caitlin Kinnunen is nominated for a Tony award as Leading Actress in the new musical "The Prom". In an interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, the first-time nominee talks about playing a lesbian high school student and how the role resonates.

Several Children Struck By Car In FreeportCBSN New York's Lisa Rozner has the latest on a car that jumped the curb in Freeport, Long Island and struck multiple children.

Several Pedestrians Struck In FreeportCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on an accident in Freeport, Long Island where several pedestrians have reportedly been struck.

Long Lines Leading To NYC Ferry FrustrationsCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the overcrowding and long delays for the NYC Ferry.

Westfield Principal Honored On Memorial DayCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the tribute to New Jersey principal Dr. Derrick Nelson, who died after donating bone marrow to a young boy in France.

