Drone Force 2 Over Severe Storm Damage In Hopatcong

Special Report: Robert Mueller Speaks About Russia InvestigationSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller made a statement about the Russia investigation.
Sussex County Busy With Extensive Storm CleanupCBSN New York's John Dias reports from Stanhope, New Jersey, where the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit last night.
Cross Bronx Expressway ReopensThe Cross Bronx Expressway has reopened to all traffic following an earlier tractor-trailer fire.
Tips To Know Ahead Of Summer Camp SeasonRemember these tips when finding summer camps for your kids, including safety and budgeting.
NJ Transit Meeting On Summer ChangesNew Jersey Transit executives will hold an information session to answer customers' questions about upcoming service disruptions this summer.
New York Screening Of 'Pavarotti' DocumentaryAcademy Award winner Ron Howard is directing a new documentary about the untold story of legendary opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
Kit Harrington At CT Wellness Retreat"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harrington has checked himself into a wellness retreat in Connecticut.
Reason2Smile: Swans In Suffolk CountyA mother swan and her babies were seen floating in the water at Smith Point Park over Memorial Day weekend.
Little Girl Says Princess Jasmine Doesn't Need AladdinA 4-year-old girl has some advice for all the Princess Jasmines of the world.
Clothing Rental Business Is BoomingThere's a new shift in retail that has more and more people renting what they want to wear. CBS2's Marc Liverman explains.
Storm Damage Causing Outages, School ClosuresTuesday night, storms hit Sussex county hard causing school closures and extensive damage. Meanwhile, trees toppled in Morris county causing power outages.
Trees Fall Onto Homes, Cars In Hopatcong, N.J.Multiple trees came down onto homes and cars along Wills Avenue in Hopatcong, New Jersey overnight. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Crews Work To Restore Power Throughout New JerseyCrews in Roxbury Township, New Jersey are hard at work trying to restore power to thousands of customers after last night's violent storms. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Sussex County School Closed Due To Storm DamageA powerful storm ripped through the Tri-State Area overnight, carving a path of destruction. One of the hardest-hit area was Sussex County, New Jersey, where classes have been canceled for Lenape Valley Regional High School students. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Commuter Alert For Bronx DriversThe westbound side of the Cross Bronx Expressway is closed this morning due to a tractor-trailer fire.
New York Weather: More Rain On The WayCBS2's John Elliott with the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 28 at 11 p.m.
NJ Pastor Sues Over Mistaken IdentityCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the New Jersey pastor whose picture was mistakenly given to police in a bank fraud case.
Suspect Robbing Stores At KnifepointThe NYPD is looking for a suspect seen robbing several stores in Manhattan with a large knife.
Freeport Driver Faces DWI ChargesA driver on Long Island that struck a child and two adults is being held on $200,000 bond and faces drunk driving charges.