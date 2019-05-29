CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Drone Force 2 Over Severe Storm Damage In Hopatcong
Drone Force 2 is giving us a look at the aftermath of severe storm damage in Hopatcong. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Sussex County, N.J. the night before.

Tip Of The Day: CherriesFresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has tips for buying cherries.
New York Weather: 5/29 CBS2 Post-Tornado Afternoon Weather ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has the forecast.
FBI Adds Rockland County Murder Suspect Eugene Palmer To Its 10 Most Wanted ListThe FBI on Wednesday added Eugene Palmer, the suspect in a Rockland County cold case, to its 10 Most Wanted list. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller Remarks On Russia InvestigationSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his first public commence on Russian interference allegations in the 2016 presidential election, and also commented on obstruction of justice accusations against President Donald Trump.
Cleaning Up After Storms In Morris County, NJA major cleanup is underway in Morris County, N.J. where many trees came tumbling down during the storm. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Hit Sussex County, NJA day after serious storms hit Sussex County, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis took a look at the extensive damage in Hopatcong and beyond.
Sen. Charles Schumer On Long Island Septic Tank IRS BillsSen. Charles Schumer called on the IRS to not consider voluntary septic upgrades as personal income.
FBI Adds Eugene Palmer To 10 Most Wanted ListFBI and law enforcement officials held a news conference announcing Eugene Palmer, suspected of killing his daughter-in-law in 2012, has been added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list.

Special Report: Robert Mueller Speaks About Russia InvestigationSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller made a statement about the Russia investigation.
Sussex County Busy With Extensive Storm CleanupCBSN New York's John Dias reports from Stanhope, New Jersey, where the National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit last night.
Cross Bronx Expressway ReopensThe Cross Bronx Expressway has reopened to all traffic following an earlier tractor-trailer fire.
Tips To Know Ahead Of Summer Camp SeasonRemember these tips when finding summer camps for your kids, including safety and budgeting.
NJ Transit Meeting On Summer ChangesNew Jersey Transit executives will hold an information session to answer customers' questions about upcoming service disruptions this summer.
New York Screening Of 'Pavarotti' DocumentaryAcademy Award winner Ron Howard is directing a new documentary about the untold story of legendary opera singer Luciano Pavarotti.
Kit Harrington At CT Wellness Retreat"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harrington has checked himself into a wellness retreat in Connecticut.
Reason2Smile: Swans In Suffolk CountyA mother swan and her babies were seen floating in the water at Smith Point Park over Memorial Day weekend.
Little Girl Says Princess Jasmine Doesn't Need AladdinA 4-year-old girl has some advice for all the Princess Jasmines of the world.
Clothing Rental Business Is BoomingThere's a new shift in retail that has more and more people renting what they want to wear. CBS2's Marc Liverman explains.
Storm Damage Causing Outages, School ClosuresTuesday night, storms hit Sussex county hard causing school closures and extensive damage. Meanwhile, trees toppled in Morris county causing power outages.
Trees Fall Onto Homes, Cars In Hopatcong, N.J.Multiple trees came down onto homes and cars along Wills Avenue in Hopatcong, New Jersey overnight. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Crews Work To Restore Power Throughout New JerseyCrews in Roxbury Township, New Jersey are hard at work trying to restore power to thousands of customers after last night's violent storms. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Sussex County School Closed Due To Storm DamageA powerful storm ripped through the Tri-State Area overnight, carving a path of destruction. One of the hardest-hit area was Sussex County, New Jersey, where classes have been canceled for Lenape Valley Regional High School students. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Commuter Alert For Bronx DriversThe westbound side of the Cross Bronx Expressway is closed this morning due to a tractor-trailer fire.
New York Weather: More Rain On The WayCBS2's John Elliott with the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 28 at 11 p.m.
NJ Pastor Sues Over Mistaken IdentityCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the New Jersey pastor whose picture was mistakenly given to police in a bank fraud case.
Suspect Robbing Stores At KnifepointThe NYPD is looking for a suspect seen robbing several stores in Manhattan with a large knife.
Freeport Driver Faces DWI ChargesA driver on Long Island that struck a child and two adults is being held on $200,000 bond and faces drunk driving charges.

