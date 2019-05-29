Drone Force 2 Over Severe Storm Damage In Hopatcong

Drone Force 2 Over Severe Storm Damage In HopatcongDrone Force 2 is giving us a look at the aftermath of severe storm damage in Hopatcong. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Sussex County, N.J. the night before.

1 hour ago

Tip Of The Day: CherriesFresh Grocer Tony Tantillo has tips for buying cherries.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: 5/29 CBS2 Post-Tornado Afternoon Weather ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has the forecast.

1 hour ago

FBI Adds Rockland County Murder Suspect Eugene Palmer To Its 10 Most Wanted ListThe FBI on Wednesday added Eugene Palmer, the suspect in a Rockland County cold case, to its 10 Most Wanted list. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

1 hour ago

Special Counsel Robert Mueller Remarks On Russia InvestigationSpecial Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his first public commence on Russian interference allegations in the 2016 presidential election, and also commented on obstruction of justice accusations against President Donald Trump.

2 hours ago

Cleaning Up After Storms In Morris County, NJA major cleanup is underway in Morris County, N.J. where many trees came tumbling down during the storm. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Hit Sussex County, NJA day after serious storms hit Sussex County, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis took a look at the extensive damage in Hopatcong and beyond.

2 hours ago

Sen. Charles Schumer On Long Island Septic Tank IRS BillsSen. Charles Schumer called on the IRS to not consider voluntary septic upgrades as personal income.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago