Police Officer Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In EdisonPolice say an officer was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning near a high school in Edison, N.J. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Intensity Of ‘Crazy’ Gase, Williams Trickles To Jets PlayersThe tempo at New York Jets practice is in midseason form. So is the intensity on the field, with guys flying around from sideline to sideline. The volume of the coaches is up, too. Matt Yurus reports.

2 hours ago

Web Extra: Lawyer For Administrators Suing DOE Speaks OutDavida Perry of Schwartz Perry & Heller, the lawyer for three high-level administrators suing the city Department of Education for $90 million, spoke publicly Thursday about their claims.

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

CBSN New York: 9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication To Be Held At Ground ZeroAlice Greenwald, president and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, talks with CBSN New York's Alex Denis on the 9/11 Memorial Glade being dedicated in a ceremony Thursday.

4 hours ago

Energy Drink Risks You Need To KnowA new study on energy drinks finds they can raise blood pressure and cause heart problems.

4 hours ago

R.I. Woman Runs To Car To Escape Bear, Animal Opens Car DoorBrenda McCloskey took photos from inside her car after fleeing from a bear near the National Guard training facility in Narragansett, Rhode Island. She thought she was safe, until the animal popped out the passenger side door to get inside.

6 hours ago

Joe Jonas Says Las Vegas Wedding Was Supposed To Be SecretThe nupitals between singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner were live streamed without the stars' knowledge. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

Report: LIRR Derailment Causes By Train Too Long For Side TrackSources tell Newsday one train was too long for the side track where it pulled over. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

Norah O'Donnell On Interview With Boeing CEOCBSN New York's Alex Denis sits down with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell following her interview with the CEO of Boeing who is speaking out after two deadly 737 Max airliner crashes.

6 hours ago

Target Recalling USB Phone Recharge CablesThe chain is recalling the $15 USB lightning cables after it received at least 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting while plugged into a wall charger. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication To Be Held At Ground ZeroThe Glade honors all those who are suffering or have died from exposure to toxins following 9/11. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

Teachers Suing Department Of Education Over DemotionsThe three white women claim they were demoted in favor of less-qualified people of color. They say it's part of a push by the DOE to make school leadership reflect the ethnic makeup of students. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

Sentencing Day For 'Kai The Hitchhiker' Guilty Of MurderA New Jersey jury in the trial of the former internet star known as "Kai the Hitchhiker" was found him guilty of first-degree murder in April. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

NYC Teacher's Aid Charged With Dealing DrugsThe NYPD says 26-year-old Nicholas Banks works at Mott Hall High School in Harlem.

7 hours ago

Three Teenagers Recovering After Being Stabbed In BrooklynInvestigators say the suspect argued with the teens -- a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl -- before stabbing them last Saturday at the corner of Flushing Avenue and Broadway in Williamsburg. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

7 hours ago

Suspect Wanted For Following Woman And Robbing HerA 34-year-old woman had no idea she was being followed into her apartment building on East 17th Street and Albermarle Road at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Night Of Storms Continues Outages, Clean-Up EffortsAs people across the Tri-State Area spent the day cleaning up from Tuesday's storm, more severe weather passed through packing strong winds and heavy rains. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: 5/30 Morning ForecastThere will be some sun as clean-up continues from the storms, but a flash flood watch will return this afternoon in some areas as thunderstorms return. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

8 hours ago