CBSN New York's Alex Denis sits down with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell following her interview with the CEO of Boeing who is speaking out after two deadly 737 Max airliner crashes.
Norah O'Donnell On Interview With Boeing CEO
Program: CBSN New YorkCategories: Business, Local News, National News, Air Travel, WCBSTV
New York Weather: 5/30 Thursday Afternoon ForecastCBS2's John Elliott reports. The storms will pass this evening with perhaps a leftover shower or storm overnight. Expect temperatures to fall to around 60°.
Foul Ball Hits 4-Year-Old At Baseball StadiumFrightening moments gripped Houston's Minute Maid Park after a foul ball hit a 4-year-old girl sitting in the stands. CBS2's Laura Podesta reports.
9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication Ceremony Held At Ground ZeroMarking 17 years since 9/11 rescue, recovery and relief efforts officially ended at Ground Zero, the new memorial honors all those who are suffering or have died from exposure to toxins following 9/11. CBS2s Scott Rapoport reports.
Connecticut Mother Of 5 Missing Since Last FridayA desperate search is underway for a missing woman in Connecticut. Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen last Friday in New Canaan. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
‘Kai The Hitchhiker’ Sentenced To 57 Years In Prison For Murder Of 73-Year-OldThe man known as “Kai the Hitchhiker” was sentenced to 57 years in prison Thursday in Union County superior court in New Jersey. CBS2's Mary Cavli reports.
Automakers Pushing New Tech To Fight Teen Driver Distractions, Improve SafetyOver the past five years, nearly 3,500 people have been killed in crashes involving teen drivers between Memorial Day and Labor Day. CBS2's Kenneth Craig reports.
Police: Man Found Dead On Side Of Road In WyandanchSuffolk County police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Wyandanch. Police say a sanitation worker discovered the body just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday on Spruce Street south of Jefferson Avenue. The death is considered suspicious.
Police Seek Suspect After Brooklyn Apartment Lobby Attack, RobberyA 34-year-old woman had no idea she was being followed into her apartment building at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.
Another Night Of Rain Continues Storm Mess Across Tri-State AreaThe latest round of rain made for a new set of problems and damage for residents as crews worked through the night to restore power to areas hit hard by the storm, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Police Officer Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Vehicle In EdisonPolice say an officer was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning near a high school in Edison, N.J. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Intensity Of ‘Crazy’ Gase, Williams Trickles To Jets PlayersThe tempo at New York Jets practice is in midseason form. So is the intensity on the field, with guys flying around from sideline to sideline. The volume of the coaches is up, too. Matt Yurus reports.
Web Extra: Lawyer For Administrators Suing DOE Speaks OutDavida Perry of Schwartz Perry & Heller, the lawyer for three high-level administrators suing the city Department of Education for $90 million, spoke publicly Thursday about their claims.
Dedication Ceremony Held For 9/11 Memorial GladeMarking 17 years since 9/11 rescue, recovery and relief efforts officially ended at Ground Zero, the new memorial honors all those who are suffering or have died from exposure to toxins following 9/11.
More Rain And Wind, More Clean-Up Across Storm-Drenched Tri-State AreaAs people across the Tri-State Area spent the day cleaning up from Tuesday's storm, more severe weather passed through packing strong winds and heavy rains. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
CBSN New York: 9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication To Be Held At Ground ZeroAlice Greenwald, president and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, talks with CBSN New York's Alex Denis on the 9/11 Memorial Glade being dedicated in a ceremony Thursday.
Energy Drink Risks You Need To KnowA new study on energy drinks finds they can raise blood pressure and cause heart problems.
R.I. Woman Runs To Car To Escape Bear, Animal Opens Car DoorBrenda McCloskey took photos from inside her car after fleeing from a bear near the National Guard training facility in Narragansett, Rhode Island. She thought she was safe, until the animal popped out the passenger side door to get inside.
Joe Jonas Says Las Vegas Wedding Was Supposed To Be SecretThe nupitals between singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner were live streamed without the stars' knowledge. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Report: LIRR Derailment Causes By Train Too Long For Side TrackSources tell Newsday one train was too long for the side track where it pulled over. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Target Recalling USB Phone Recharge CablesThe chain is recalling the $15 USB lightning cables after it received at least 14 reports of the cables smoking, sparking or igniting while plugged into a wall charger. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
9/11 Memorial Glade Dedication To Be Held At Ground ZeroThe Glade honors all those who are suffering or have died from exposure to toxins following 9/11. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Teachers Suing Department Of Education Over DemotionsThe three white women claim they were demoted in favor of less-qualified people of color. They say it's part of a push by the DOE to make school leadership reflect the ethnic makeup of students. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Sentencing Day For 'Kai The Hitchhiker' Guilty Of MurderA New Jersey jury in the trial of the former internet star known as "Kai the Hitchhiker" was found him guilty of first-degree murder in April. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
NYC Teacher's Aid Charged With Dealing DrugsThe NYPD says 26-year-old Nicholas Banks works at Mott Hall High School in Harlem.
Three Teenagers Recovering After Being Stabbed In BrooklynInvestigators say the suspect argued with the teens -- a 16-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl -- before stabbing them last Saturday at the corner of Flushing Avenue and Broadway in Williamsburg. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Suspect Wanted For Following Woman And Robbing HerA 34-year-old woman had no idea she was being followed into her apartment building on East 17th Street and Albermarle Road at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Night Of Storms Continues Outages, Clean-Up EffortsAs people across the Tri-State Area spent the day cleaning up from Tuesday's storm, more severe weather passed through packing strong winds and heavy rains. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
New York Weather: 5/30 Morning ForecastThere will be some sun as clean-up continues from the storms, but a flash flood watch will return this afternoon in some areas as thunderstorms return. CBS2's John Elliott reports.