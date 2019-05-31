Two Trespassers Untie Boat On Long IslandTwo women were caught on camera untying a boat on Long Island and letting to float away.

NYC Speaker Rethinking Fur Sale BanAfter furious protests, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is rethinking his proposal to ban fur sales in the city. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Police Officer Struck And Pinned In New JerseyCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the New Jersey police officer who was struck and pinned by a car in Edison.

Snapshot NY: 85-Year-Old Firefighter Still Going StrongIn the latest edition of Snapshot NY, CBS2's Steve Overmyer introduces you to an 85-year-old firefighter still serving his community.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/30 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 30 at 5 p.m.

FDNY Promotes First Asian Female LieutenantThe FDNY has promoted their first Asian female to lieutenant.

New Device For Treating EpilepsyCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on a new device being used to treat patients with epilepsy.

NYC To Build LGBT MonumentNew York City is planning to build a new monument to honor the LGBT community.

CBD In Coffee Grows In PopularityCBS' Barry Petersen has the latest on the growing popularity of the cannabis byproduct CBD being infused in coffee.

Cop In Murder-For-Hire Plot Faces New ChargesThe NYPD officer accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband is now accused of destroying evidence in the case.

NYC Wants Control Of Hart Island Burial GroundCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on New York City's demand for greater access to the burial ground on Hart Island.

Longtime New Jersey Priest RetiringCBS2's Meg Baker has the latest on the retirement of a beloved New Jersey priest.

Couple Rescued From Capsized Boat Near Jersey ShoreCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the couple who was rescued from their capsized boat near the Jersey Shore.

New Memorial To 9/11 First Responders OpensCBS2's Scott Rapoport reports from the opening of the Glade, the new memorial for 9/11 first responders.

Search For Missing Connecticut Woman ExpandsCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the search for a missing mother of five as authorities move from Connecticut and Westchester.

Stalker Accused Of Making Fake Nude Pics Of VictimCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the man accused cyber stalking a woman and creating phony nude photos of her.

Lyft Driver Attacker Surrenders To PoliceCBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest on the suspect who surrendered to police have attacking a Lyft driver in Queens.

Measles Outbreak Nears 1,000 CasesThe CDC reports that the number of measles cases across the country is nearing 1,000. Most of those cases are in the New York area.

Chicago Police Release Jussie Smollett FilesPolice in Chicago have released hundreds of pages of files tied to the Jussie Smollett case.

New Sex Assault Counts Against R. KellyEleven new counts of sex assault have been filed against singer R. Kelly.

