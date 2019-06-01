CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.
New York Weather: 6/1 CBS2 Morning Weather Forecast
CBS2's Mary Calvi Helps Kick Off Westchester Magazine 9th Annual Wine And Food FestivalWestchester Magazine's 9th annual Wine and Food Festival kicks off this week.
Man Shot Dead In BushwickNeighbors say they were jolted awake by the gunfire.
Police Seek Suspects Who Chased Man Into Queens 7 Eleven, Beat And Stabbed HimOne of the men repeatedly struck the victim with a liquor bottle. The bottle broke, and the victim was stabbed in the abdomen, chest, and arm.
Long Island Man Accused Of Rental ScamAleandro Claudio, 59, was arrested at his Brentwood home Friday night.
Rainbow Flags Burned At Gay Bar In HarlemPolice are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime.
Commuter Alert: Construction Project In Stamford, Conn. Snarls I-95Drivers should expect long delays over the next two weekends because of a bridge replacement project that will force traffic off the highway at Exit 9 in both directions.
Video: Gunman Opens Fire In Laurelton, QueensDramatic new video shows the man police are searching for after he opened fire Thursday night in Queens.
Surveillance Video Shows Suspect In Alleged Brooklyn Anti-Semitic Hate CrimeThe NYPD has released surveillance video of a suspect accused of a hate crime in Brooklyn. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Tony Awards 2019: Gideon Glick Nominated For 'To Kill a Mockingbird'Gideon Glick is nominated for a Tony award for playing "Dill" in the acclaimed Broadway play "To Kill a Mockingbird". It's Glick's first nomination and he talked to CBS2's Dave Carlin about the recognition, the importance of the play and advice to young performers.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/31 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 31 at 11 p.m.
WPLJ Signs Off ForeverPopular radio station WPLJ has signed off the air for the final time.
Bridge Project Shuts Parts Of Route 1, I-95Commuters in Connecticut are running into major delays as a major bridge project has closed parts of Route 1 and I-95.
Firecracker Sets Off Subway PanicCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the hunt for a suspect who set off a firecracker in a Manhattan subway.
Truck Slams Into Brooklyn Shop, Subway PillarCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the box truck that slammed into a Bath Beach business and then an elevated subway platform.
12 Killed In Virginia Beach ShootingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
Truck Slams Into Brooklyn Store, Subway PillarCBSN New York's Valerie Castro has the latest on the truck that slammed into a Bath Beach store and then hit an elevated subway track pillar.
At Least 11 Dead In Virginia Beach ShootingAt least 11 people have been killed in a mass shooting incident in Virginia Beach. CBS News reports.
Time Out Market Opens In BrooklynCBS2's Ali Bauman tours Brooklyn's newest food court, Time Out Market.
Brooklyn Film Festival Starts FridayThe Brooklyn Film Festival is getting underway and will run through June 9.
Refs Quitting As Parents Keep Behaving BadlyCBS2's Steve Overmyer has the latest on the school referee shortage as parents continue to act out at their children's games.
City Parking Garage Rates Set To SkyrocketCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the latest the Department of Transportation's announcement it will raise the monthly rates on parking garages by hundreds of dollars.
De Blasio Slammed For Skipping 9/11 Memorial CeremonyBill de Blasio is being slammed by the public for skipping a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial to honor first responders. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Police: Driver Slammed Into Squad Car On PurposeA suspect in New Jersey has been arrested after driving down the wrong side of the street to strike a police car in Newark.
Search For Missing Mother Now A Homicide InvestigationCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the search for Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who was last seen a week ago.
Local Hero Saves Newborn FawnCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on a Long Island man who saved the life of a newborn fawn in Suffolk County.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/31 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 31 at 5 p.m.
Saving Young Adults From Sudden Cardiac ArrestCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has the latest on the dangers of sudden cardiac arrest and what can be done to prevent it in younger patients.
New Jersey Towns Launch Plastic Bag BanThree New Jersey towns are banning the use of plastic bags.