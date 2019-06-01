Saturday cools off to the low 60s, with a chance of thunderstorms returning Sunday and temperatures going into the upper 70s. CBS2's John Marshall reports.
New York Weather: 6/1 Evening Forecast
Baseball And Berlin: Documentary 'The Spy Behind Home Plate' Reveals Catcher's War-Time SecretCBS2's Steve Overmyer was joined by documentary director Aviva Kempner to talk about her film "The Spy Behind Home Plate," the story of Moe Berg during the Golden Age of Baseball and spying on the Germans during World War II.
Brooklyn Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading ProgramWith summer vacation just weeks away, the Brooklyn public library is kicking off its annual summer reading program. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Purdue Recalls 32,000 Pounds Of ChickenThe recall affects chicken under the “Perdue Simply Smart Organics" and "Chef Quick" labels. The company says the products could be contaminated with pieces of bone. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Local Firefighter Arrested In Connection To House Fire In BrentwoodThe fire that destroyed the majority of a small home at 152 Sherman Street in Brentwood, Long Island, is now being treated as a case of arson. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On NJ BeachA small single engine plane had to make an emergency landing on a beach in Ocean City on Saturday. The landing happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of the 49th Street beach. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Rainbow Flags Burned At Gay Bar In HarlemPolice responded to a bar in Harlem on reports two Rainbow flags were set on fire, just before the start of Pride Month. Police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Building Collapses In The BronxDozens of Bronx residents have been evacuated from their homes after a partial building collapse. The FDNY and Department of Buildings are on the scene at 1406 Prospect Avenue in the Charlotte Gardens section of the borough. CBS2's Matt Kozar reports.
Virginia Beach Mourns Death Of 12 People In ShootingVigils are planned Saturday for the victims of the deadly shooting in Virginia Beach where 12 people died after police say a city employee opened fire yesterday inside a municipal center. CBS News' Katherine Johnson reports.
Vacant Building Partially Collapses In The BronxA total of six neighboring buildings have been evacuated by first responders as a precaution after the building at 1406 Prospect Avenue partially collapsed. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
CBS2's Mary Calvi Helps Kick Off Westchester Magazine 9th Annual Wine And Food FestivalWestchester Magazine's 9th annual Wine and Food Festival kicks off this week.
New York Weather: 6/1 CBS2 Morning Weather ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has a look at the forecast.
Man Shot Dead In BushwickNeighbors say they were jolted awake by the gunfire.
Police Seek Suspects Who Chased Man Into Queens 7 Eleven, Beat And Stabbed HimOne of the men repeatedly struck the victim with a liquor bottle. The bottle broke, and the victim was stabbed in the abdomen, chest, and arm.
Long Island Man Accused Of Rental ScamAleandro Claudio, 59, was arrested at his Brentwood home Friday night.
Commuter Alert: Construction Project In Stamford, Conn. Snarls I-95Drivers should expect long delays over the next two weekends because of a bridge replacement project that will force traffic off the highway at Exit 9 in both directions.
Video: Gunman Opens Fire In Laurelton, QueensDramatic new video shows the man police are searching for after he opened fire Thursday night in Queens.
Surveillance Video Shows Suspect In Alleged Brooklyn Anti-Semitic Hate CrimeThe NYPD has released surveillance video of a suspect accused of a hate crime in Brooklyn. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Tony Awards 2019: Gideon Glick Nominated For 'To Kill a Mockingbird'Gideon Glick is nominated for a Tony award for playing "Dill" in the acclaimed Broadway play "To Kill a Mockingbird". It's Glick's first nomination and he talked to CBS2's Dave Carlin about the recognition, the importance of the play and advice to young performers.
New York Weather: CBS2 5/31 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 31 at 11 p.m.
WPLJ Signs Off ForeverPopular radio station WPLJ has signed off the air for the final time.
Bridge Project Shuts Parts Of Route 1, I-95Commuters in Connecticut are running into major delays as a major bridge project has closed parts of Route 1 and I-95.
Firecracker Sets Off Subway PanicCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the hunt for a suspect who set off a firecracker in a Manhattan subway.
Truck Slams Into Brooklyn Shop, Subway PillarCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the box truck that slammed into a Bath Beach business and then an elevated subway platform.
12 Killed In Virginia Beach ShootingCBS2's Reena Roy has the latest on the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
