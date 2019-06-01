Baseball And Berlin: Documentary 'The Spy Behind Home Plate' Reveals Catcher's War-Time SecretCBS2's Steve Overmyer was joined by documentary director Aviva Kempner to talk about her film "The Spy Behind Home Plate," the story of Moe Berg during the Golden Age of Baseball and spying on the Germans during World War II.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: 6/1 Evening ForecastSaturday cools off to the low 60s, with a chance of thunderstorms returning Sunday and temperatures going into the upper 70s. CBS2's John Marshall reports.

1 hour ago

Brooklyn Public Library Kicks Off Summer Reading ProgramWith summer vacation just weeks away, the Brooklyn public library is kicking off its annual summer reading program. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

2 hours ago

Purdue Recalls 32,000 Pounds Of ChickenThe recall affects chicken under the “Perdue Simply Smart Organics" and "Chef Quick" labels. The company says the products could be contaminated with pieces of bone. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

2 hours ago

Local Firefighter Arrested In Connection To House Fire In BrentwoodThe fire that destroyed the majority of a small home at 152 Sherman Street in Brentwood, Long Island, is now being treated as a case of arson. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On NJ BeachA small single engine plane had to make an emergency landing on a beach in Ocean City on Saturday. The landing happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of the 49th Street beach. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

2 hours ago

Rainbow Flags Burned At Gay Bar In HarlemPolice responded to a bar in Harlem on reports two Rainbow flags were set on fire, just before the start of Pride Month. Police are investigating the matter as a possible hate crime. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

2 hours ago

Building Collapses In The BronxDozens of Bronx residents have been evacuated from their homes after a partial building collapse. The FDNY and Department of Buildings are on the scene at 1406 Prospect Avenue in the Charlotte Gardens section of the borough. CBS2's Matt Kozar reports.

2 hours ago

Virginia Beach Mourns Death Of 12 People In ShootingVigils are planned Saturday for the victims of the deadly shooting in Virginia Beach where 12 people died after police say a city employee opened fire yesterday inside a municipal center. CBS News' Katherine Johnson reports.

2 hours ago