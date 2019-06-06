MTA: LIRR Overtime Clock SabotagedThe MTA says it appears someone cut the wires on an LIRR clock meant to track overtime at a station in Jamaica, Queens. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

5 hours ago

What's In Your Probiotic?While more and more studies confirm the benefits of probiotics, new research shows the labels on many probiotics don't give consumers the information they need. CBS News' Wendy Gillette has more.

6 hours ago

Closing Arguments In Pantaleo Disciplinary TrialClosing arguments begin today in the departmental trial of the NYPD officer accused in Eric Garner's death.

6 hours ago

LIRR Clock Sabotaged?The MTA says it appears someone cut the wires on an LIRR clock meant to track overtime at a station in Jamaica, Queens. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

6 hours ago

3 Hurt In Staten Island CrashThree people, including two children, were hospitalized in serious condition following a crash on Staten Island.

6 hours ago

Today Marks 75th Anniversary Of D-DayPresident Trump is marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion today in France. CBS News' Ian Lee reports from London.

6 hours ago

Where Is Jennifer Dulos?It has been 13 days since the mother of five disappeared in New Canaan, Connecticut.

6 hours ago

Women Struck By Stray Bullet Inside Queens HomeTwo innocent bystanders were struck by stray bullets following a shooting outside their Queens home. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Laurelton.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: Hot & HumidCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 5 at 11 p.m.

13 hours ago

NYPD Saves 2-Year-Old Cut By Shattered GlassA Manhattan mother says officer from the NYPD saved her daughter after a glass door shattered and cut her toddler while she was giving the child a bath.

13 hours ago

Wild Police Chase In QueensPolice in Queens were involved in a wild chase that took them to Long Island.

13 hours ago

Mysterious Deaths In The Dominican RepublicCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the mysterious deaths of U.S. tourists vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

13 hours ago

Claims Of Sabotage At LIRR StationCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the investigation into the alleged sabotage of a clock meant to track the overtime of LIRR employees in Queens.

13 hours ago

Democratic Primary For Queens DA Airs On CBSN New York June 7The Democratic Primary for Queens DA: A New Era airs on CBSN New York on Wednesday, June 19th at 7 p.m.

18 hours ago

Three People Win Mega Millions Prizes In New JerseyAlthough there was no jackpot winner in Wednesday's Mega Millions drawing, three people won $10,000 prizes in New Jersey.

18 hours ago

'Commuter Bat' Takes A Ride On The SubwayCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on an actual live bat that found its way onto an MTA subway.

18 hours ago

Man Sues Over Extreme Noise In ManhattanCBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on a Manhattan man's lawsuit to curb extreme noise in the city at night.

18 hours ago

Major Bronx Drug BustCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on a major drug bust in the Bronx that was funneling narcotics from Mexico into New York.

18 hours ago

Medicaid Paid For Sex Offender's Erectile Dysfunction DrugsCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on a government audit that found Medicaid paid thousands to provide sex offenders with erectile dysfunction drugs.

18 hours ago