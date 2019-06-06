NYPD Amps Up Security For PrideNYPD is increasing security measures ahead of the Gay Pride Parade and events around the city. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 6/3 Thursday Afternoon ForecastElise Finch reports. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with perhaps a stray shower south and east of the city. Outside of that, expect another warm and humid day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Denies Permit For New Underwater Gas PipelineNew Jersey regulators have denied permits for a pipeline expansion project that would carry natural gas from Pennsylvania to New York.

4 hours ago

MTA Looking Into Possible Overtime-Tracking Clock Sabotage At Queens StationThe Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking into possible sabotage; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Women Struck By Stray Bullets Inside Queens Home Share ExperienceTwo women hit by stray bullets that flew into their Queens home Wednesday are sharing their terrifying experience; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Military Vehicle Accident Kills 1 Army Cadet, Injures 22 OthersAt least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others are injured following an accident at West Point; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

NJ Officials Celebrate D-Day In TrentonGovernor Phil Murphy joined officials in New Jersey to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Trenton.

5 hours ago

1 Cadet Dead, 22 Injured In West Point CrashAt least one person is dead and nearly two dozen others are injured following an accident at West Point.

5 hours ago

Army Vehicle Rolls Over In West Point CrashMultiple people are injured following an accident at West Point. Sources say an army vehicle may have rolled over. Chopper 2 is over the area.

6 hours ago

At Least 1 Dead In West Point CrashAt least one person is dead and several others are injured following a crash near West Point, sources tell CBS2.

7 hours ago

MTA: LIRR Overtime Clock SabotagedThe MTA says it appears someone cut the wires on an LIRR clock meant to track overtime at a station in Jamaica, Queens. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

8 hours ago

What's In Your Probiotic?While more and more studies confirm the benefits of probiotics, new research shows the labels on many probiotics don't give consumers the information they need. CBS News' Wendy Gillette has more.

10 hours ago

Closing Arguments In Pantaleo Disciplinary TrialClosing arguments begin today in the departmental trial of the NYPD officer accused in Eric Garner's death.

10 hours ago

LIRR Clock Sabotaged?The MTA says it appears someone cut the wires on an LIRR clock meant to track overtime at a station in Jamaica, Queens. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

10 hours ago

3 Hurt In Staten Island CrashThree people, including two children, were hospitalized in serious condition following a crash on Staten Island.

10 hours ago

Today Marks 75th Anniversary Of D-DayPresident Trump is marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion today in France. CBS News' Ian Lee reports from London.

10 hours ago

Where Is Jennifer Dulos?It has been 13 days since the mother of five disappeared in New Canaan, Connecticut.

10 hours ago

Women Struck By Stray Bullet Inside Queens HomeTwo innocent bystanders were struck by stray bullets following a shooting outside their Queens home. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from Laurelton.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Hot & HumidCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 5 at 11 p.m.

17 hours ago