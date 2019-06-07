Tony Awards 2019: Robin De Jesus And Mart Crowley For 'The Boys In The Band'Robin De Jesús is nominated for a Tony Award as featured actor in "The Boys in the Band". The play is also nominated for Best Revival. CBS2's Dave Carlin talked to De Jesús and playwright Mart Crowley.

29 minutes ago

Tony Awards 2019: Laura Donnelly And Jez Butterworth For 'The Ferryman'"The Ferryman" has nine Tony nominations. The play is set in 1980s Northern Ireland in the midst of violent conflicts known as "The Troubles". Laura Donnelly is nominated as leading actress, while Jez Butterworth is the Tony-nominated playwright of "The Ferryman".

33 minutes ago

Tony Awards 2019: Anais Mitchell Nominated For 'Hadestown'Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell made her Broadway debut this season with "Hadestown". The musical has the most Tony nominations with 14. Mitchell is nominated for two Tony Awards for the book, as well as music and lyrics. CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke to her about bringing this story of the underworld to life.

39 minutes ago

Suspect Wanted For Shooting 2 In The BronxPolice say two people were shot just after midnight in Pelham Gardens. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from the scene.

2 hours ago

Greenpoint Artists Opening Studios To PublicMore than 300 local artists in Greenpoint, Brooklyn are opening their studio spaces to the public. It's a grassroots event that provides a platform for the creative community.

2 hours ago

Teen Who Survived Polar Plunge Accident Set To GraduateA Staten Island teen who broke his neck in a Polar Plunge last December will walk across the state today at St. Peter's Boys High School.

3 hours ago

April The Giraffe UpdateAfter two livestreamed pregnancies and births, April the giraffe is retiring and going on birth control.

3 hours ago

Search For Astoria Robbery SuspectsPolice are trying to track down seven people seen on surveillance video in connection with a violent robbery last month in Astoria, Queens.

3 hours ago

St. Pat's Cathedral Suspect Due In CourtThe man accused of trying to set fire to St. Patrick's Cathedral is due in court for arraignment.

3 hours ago