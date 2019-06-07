The Broadway Inspirational Voices choir is getting Tony honors for "Excellence in the Theatre". Choir members include dozens of performers who raise their voices to raise money and provide hope through the power of music. BIV was founded by Michael McElroy, a Tony nominee in 2004. In this interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, McElroy talks about the choir's history and purpose.
Tony Awards 2019: Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir Honored For 'Excellence In Theater'
Program: CBS2 DigitalCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, Theater, WCBSTV
Tony Awards 2019: Robin De Jesus And Mart Crowley For 'The Boys In The Band'Robin De Jesús is nominated for a Tony Award as featured actor in "The Boys in the Band". The play is also nominated for Best Revival. CBS2's Dave Carlin talked to De Jesús and playwright Mart Crowley.
Tony Awards 2019: Laura Donnelly And Jez Butterworth For 'The Ferryman'"The Ferryman" has nine Tony nominations. The play is set in 1980s Northern Ireland in the midst of violent conflicts known as "The Troubles". Laura Donnelly is nominated as leading actress, while Jez Butterworth is the Tony-nominated playwright of "The Ferryman".
Tony Awards 2019: Anais Mitchell Nominated For 'Hadestown'Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell made her Broadway debut this season with "Hadestown". The musical has the most Tony nominations with 14. Mitchell is nominated for two Tony Awards for the book, as well as music and lyrics. CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke to her about bringing this story of the underworld to life.
