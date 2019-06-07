NJ Man Pleads Not Guilty In St. Patrick's Cathedral Attempted ArsonA New Jersey man accused of attempting to set fire to St. Patrick’s Cathedral pleaded not guilty Friday; CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

5 minutes ago

Queens Man Arrested By NPD For Alleged Times Square ThreatA Queens man has been arrested after authorities say he plotted to detonate explosive devices in Manhattan’s Times Square; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 minutes ago

NYPD: Little Girl Scares Off Would-Be RobbersA little girl’s loud scream may have scared off a group of armed robbers in the Bronx.

19 minutes ago

Police: NJ Man Facing Arson Charges After Pouring Gasoline Around Estranged Wife's Car, HomeA New Jersey man is facing arson charges for allegedly threatening to burn his estranged wife Thursday. Matt Yurus reports.

20 minutes ago

Tony Awards 2019: Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir Honored For 'Excellence In Theater'The Broadway Inspirational Voices choir is getting Tony honors for "Excellence in the Theatre". Choir members include dozens of performers who raise their voices to raise money and provide hope through the power of music. BIV was founded by Michael McElroy, a Tony nominee in 2004. In this interview with CBS2's Dave Carlin, McElroy talks about the choir's history and purpose.

2 hours ago

Tony Awards 2019: Robin De Jesus And Mart Crowley For 'The Boys In The Band'Robin De Jesús is nominated for a Tony Award as featured actor in "The Boys in the Band". The play is also nominated for Best Revival. CBS2's Dave Carlin talked to De Jesús and playwright Mart Crowley.

2 hours ago

Tony Awards 2019: Laura Donnelly And Jez Butterworth For 'The Ferryman'"The Ferryman" has nine Tony nominations. The play is set in 1980s Northern Ireland in the midst of violent conflicts known as "The Troubles". Laura Donnelly is nominated as leading actress, while Jez Butterworth is the Tony-nominated playwright of "The Ferryman".

2 hours ago

Tony Awards 2019: Anais Mitchell Nominated For 'Hadestown'Singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell made her Broadway debut this season with "Hadestown". The musical has the most Tony nominations with 14. Mitchell is nominated for two Tony Awards for the book, as well as music and lyrics. CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke to her about bringing this story of the underworld to life.

2 hours ago

Suspect Wanted For Shooting 2 In The BronxPolice say two people were shot just after midnight in Pelham Gardens. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports from the scene.

3 hours ago