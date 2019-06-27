Gov. Cuomo's office has released new renderings of the changes coming to LaGuardia Airport.
New LaGuardia Airport Images Released
New York Weather: CBS2 6/27 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 27 at 11 p.m.
Twins Killed On Long Island, Mother SuspectedSuffolk County police have taken the mother of twin two-year-olds into custody after the pair is found dead in a Long Island park.
L Train Breakdown Snarls MTA Service AgainRiders on the L train were left sweating in out in the subway after a stalled train disrupted service.
Another Mass Transit Meltdown For PATH RidersCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on the rush hour nightmare that suspended PATH service for thousands of New Jersey commuters.
Night 2 Of Democratic Debate Becomes A SlugfestCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the second night of the Democratic debate as the top candidates slugged it out.
Mets Rename Address To Honor Tom SeaverCBS2's Scott Rapoport reports from the renaming of Citi Field's address to 41 Seaver Way.
Suspect Uses Cloned Credit Card In Jewelry TheftPolice are looking for a man seen stealing jewelry with a cloned credit card from a shop in Hudson Yards.
Summer Safety Tips For ParentsCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on summer safety tips for anyone with children headed to the beach or a pool.
Suspect Attacks, Robs 88-Year-Old Woman In BrooklynPolice are searching for the man caught on camera before attacking an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
Cuomo Travels To IsraelGov. Cuomo travels to Israel to meet with officials in the wake of several anti-Semitic attacks in New York.
No Fare Hikes On NJ TRANSITCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on Gov. Murphy's announcement that there will be no fare hikes on NJ TRANSIT, but commuters are still furious about the poor service.
Commuter Nightmare Left By PATH MessCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on the massive delays left by the suspension of PATH service into New Jersey.
De Blasio Sparks Outrage After Quoting Che Guevara In FloridaMayor Bill de Blasio became the talk of the town during his visit to Miami for the first presidential debate after quoting revolutionary Che Guevara. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Snapshot NY: Deaf Umpire Relies On Uncanny VisionCBS2's Steve Overmyer introduces you to a deaf baseball umpire who relies on his excellent sight to make his calls.
New York Weather: CBS2 6/27 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 27 at 5 p.m.
PATH Service Restored With Long DelaysChopper 2 is over the scene as massive delays are now being reported after a PATH service suspension during the Thursday rush.
Democratic Debate Continues ThursdayCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the second night of the Democratic debate in Florida.
Stagehands Injured At Broadway ShowStagehands were injured by a falling pipe at the Golden Theatre.
Bronx Man Robbed In Violent AmbushCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on a Bronx man's violent mugging by a pair of suspects right in front of his home.
Subway Riders Repaying Homeless Man's Kind ActCBS2's Nina Kapur has the latest on the fundraiser for a homeless man that stepped in to help subway riders at a flooded station.
Parents Demand Recall Changes For Children's FurnitureParents of children killed by heavy furniture are demanding changes to the way companies like Ikea handle their recalls.
Fisher-Price Recalls Infant SleepersFisher-Price has recalled 71,000 infant sleepers for a rollover risk.
Hoax Bomb Threat On Flight To NewarkA flight headed to Newark Airport was forced to make an emergency landing after a phony bomb threat was made.
Harmful Algae Bloom In New Jersey WaterOfficials in New Jersey say a harmful algae bloom has been spotted in Lake Hopatcong.
Paul Manafort Pleads Not Guilty In NYC CourtFormer Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty to mortgage fraud in a New York court Thursday.
Supreme Court Rejects Census Citizenship QuestionCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the Supreme Court's decision to not allow a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
New Jersey Bus Kills PedestrianA pedestrian has been struck and killed by an NJ TRANSIT bus in Orange.
Child Falls Out Window In QueensCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on a child that fell out of a window in Queens and the questions about the building's window guards.