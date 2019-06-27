Suspect Attacks, Robs 88-Year-Old Woman In BrooklynPolice are searching for the man caught on camera before attacking an 88-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

7 hours ago

Cuomo Travels To IsraelGov. Cuomo travels to Israel to meet with officials in the wake of several anti-Semitic attacks in New York.

7 hours ago

No Fare Hikes On NJ TRANSITCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on Gov. Murphy's announcement that there will be no fare hikes on NJ TRANSIT, but commuters are still furious about the poor service.

7 hours ago

Commuter Nightmare Left By PATH MessCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on the massive delays left by the suspension of PATH service into New Jersey.

7 hours ago

De Blasio Sparks Outrage After Quoting Che Guevara In FloridaMayor Bill de Blasio became the talk of the town during his visit to Miami for the first presidential debate after quoting revolutionary Che Guevara. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

7 hours ago

Snapshot NY: Deaf Umpire Relies On Uncanny VisionCBS2's Steve Overmyer introduces you to a deaf baseball umpire who relies on his excellent sight to make his calls.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/27 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 27 at 5 p.m.

7 hours ago

PATH Service Restored With Long DelaysChopper 2 is over the scene as massive delays are now being reported after a PATH service suspension during the Thursday rush.

7 hours ago

Democratic Debate Continues ThursdayCBS2's Jessica Moore has the latest on the second night of the Democratic debate in Florida.

7 hours ago

Stagehands Injured At Broadway ShowStagehands were injured by a falling pipe at the Golden Theatre.

7 hours ago

Bronx Man Robbed In Violent AmbushCBS2's Marc Liverman has the latest on a Bronx man's violent mugging by a pair of suspects right in front of his home.

7 hours ago

Subway Riders Repaying Homeless Man's Kind ActCBS2's Nina Kapur has the latest on the fundraiser for a homeless man that stepped in to help subway riders at a flooded station.

8 hours ago

Parents Demand Recall Changes For Children's FurnitureParents of children killed by heavy furniture are demanding changes to the way companies like Ikea handle their recalls.

8 hours ago

Fisher-Price Recalls Infant SleepersFisher-Price has recalled 71,000 infant sleepers for a rollover risk.

8 hours ago

Hoax Bomb Threat On Flight To NewarkA flight headed to Newark Airport was forced to make an emergency landing after a phony bomb threat was made.

8 hours ago

Harmful Algae Bloom In New Jersey WaterOfficials in New Jersey say a harmful algae bloom has been spotted in Lake Hopatcong.

8 hours ago

Paul Manafort Pleads Not Guilty In NYC CourtFormer Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty to mortgage fraud in a New York court Thursday.

8 hours ago

Supreme Court Rejects Census Citizenship QuestionCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the Supreme Court's decision to not allow a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

8 hours ago

New Jersey Bus Kills PedestrianA pedestrian has been struck and killed by an NJ TRANSIT bus in Orange.

8 hours ago

Child Falls Out Window In QueensCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on a child that fell out of a window in Queens and the questions about the building's window guards.

8 hours ago