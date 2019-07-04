The Fourth of July celebrates America's independence, but what does it mean to children? CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
What Does Independence Day Mean To Kids?
Upgrading System Shedding Light On A Landmark City BuildingNew York City's iconic skyline is getting a new look; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
9/11 Therapy Dog Goes Missing In YonkersA 9/11 therapy dog is missing and a family in Yonkers needs help finding him.
Long Island Fourth Of July Parade Makes Big SplashOn Long Island, an unusual Fourth of July parade made a big splash again this year; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Many Head To Jersey Shore For Fourth Of JulyMany people headed to the Jersey Shore for the Fourth of July to seek relief from the heat and humidity; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Exclusive: Garbage Truck Driver Speaks After Route 495 CrashThe driver of a garbage truck that tumbled off the Palisades Avenue overpass Wednesday spoke exclusively to CBS2's Dave Carlin after arriving home from the hospital.
Snapshot NY: Tiny Harlem Apartment Home To Popular Jazz ParlorCBS2's Steve Overmyer introduces you to a free popular jazz parlor in a tiny Harlem apartment in the latest Snapshot NY.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/4 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Jeff Berardelli has your weather forecast for July 4 at 5 p.m.
Living Large: Upper East Side TownhouseCBS2's Natalie Duddridge went inside an Upper East Side townhouse with more than its share of stories to tell for this week's Living Large.
Suburban Towns Keeping True Flavor Of Independence DayBig cities aren't the only places with big celebrations for the Fourth of July; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Hundreds Flock To Jersey City For Fourth Of JulyJersey City is throwing an Independence Day party along the Hudson River; CBS2's Nina Kapur reports.
Brooklyn Comic Book Store Lets Kids Write, Sell Their Own StoriesA new Brooklyn comic book store will carry stories you probably have never heard of, written and illustrated by local kids; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Tiffany Caban Not Conceding In Race For Queens DA Democratic NominationQueens borough president Melinda Katz has taken the lead over attorney Tiffany Caban in the race for the Queens District Attorney Democratic nominee, but Caban’s camp says don’t count her out yet; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Police: Woman Lied About Child In Car When It Was StolenA woman's car was stolen in Brooklyn, but the victim is the one who got arrested.
Reigning Champions Take Home Trophies At Nathan's Hot Dog Eating ContestTwo reigning champions are celebrating their victories are winning the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on Thursday; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Trump Promises 'Show Of A Lifetime' For Fourth Of July CelebrationPresident Trump says his Salute To America on the Fourth of July will be the "show of a lifetime." Katherine Johnson reports for CBS2.
Jones Beach Packed With Fourth Of July VisitorsJones Beach was jammed with umbrellas as far as the eye could see for the Fourth of July; CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
Millions Expected To Watch 43rd Annual Macy's Fireworks ShowThe excitement is building for Thursday's 43rd annual Macy's Fireworks Show; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
New York Weather: 7/4 CBS2 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesElise Finch has a look at the long July 4 weekend forecast.
Long Island Fourth Of July Parade Makes A SplashAn annual Fourth of July parade on Long Island made a splash again this year; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Jersey Shore Beaches Packed For Fourth Of JulyMany people are heading to the Jersey Shore this Fourth of July to seek relief from the heat and humidity; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Spectators Flood Coney Island To Witness Annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating ContestSpectators flooded Coney Island on Thursday to witness the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
NYPD Drones Keeping July 4th Crowds SafeFor this year's 4th of July festivities, the NYPD is deploying new drones to keep an eye on the crowds from above. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Meet The MC Behind Nathan's Hot Dog Eating ContestSteve Overmyer takes us to Coney Island to meet the MC behind the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.
Fun In The Sun In Coney IslandFrom the annual hot dog eating contest, to fireworks, rides, the beach and boardwalk, Coney Island is the place to be this 4th of July.
Stage Is Set For Nathan's Hot Dog Eating ContestPeople around the world will be tuning in to the annual Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. CBSN New York's Marc Liverman has a preview from Coney Island.
Police Vow To Find Missing Conn. MomNew Canaan police say the search for missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos continues.
Diner Offers 'My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry' Menu OptionA restaurant in Little Rock, Arkansas came up with a way to keep couples happy.
Halle Bailey Cast As 'Ariel' In 'The Little Mermaid'One half of a Grammy-nominated duo is getting ready to go under the sea.