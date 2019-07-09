Graduates With Student Loans Falling Victim To ScamsCBS' Kenneth Craig has the latest on the scams targeting college graduates with thousands of dollars in student debt.

1 hour ago

Avalanche Victim's Go Pro FoundCBS' Teri Okita has the latest on the images found on an avalanche victim's Go Pro camera.

1 hour ago

Blame Game Between Brooklyn DA And NYPD ContinuesCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the blame game brewing between the NYPD and Brooklyn district attorney over a spike in city shootings.

1 hour ago

Ross Perot Dies At 89Former third party candidate for president Ross Perot has died at the age of 89.

1 hour ago

Queens DA Race Goes To A RecountCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the recount to determine a winner in the primary race for Queens District Attorney.

1 hour ago

Suspect Wanted For Attempted Rape Of 73-Year-OldPolice say a suspect in the Financial District brutally beat and then tried to rape a 73-year-old.

1 hour ago

Police: Robbery Suspect Accidentally Killed His AccomplicePolice on Long Island say a robbery suspect accidentally shot his accomplice to death.

1 hour ago

World Cup Champ Crystal Dunn Does Long Island ProudCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on Long Island's Crystal Dunn and the impact she's having on young soccer players.

1 hour ago

New York Woman Suffers Liposuction Death In D.R.CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the death of a New Rochelle woman who flew to the Dominican Republic for liposuction.

2 hours ago

Uber Launches Helicopter Service From Midtown To JFKUber is taking ride sharing to new heights after launching its new air service between John F. Kennedy Airport and Midtown Manhattan.

5 hours ago

3 Killed In Mt. Sinai CrashAn SUV crash on Long Island on Monday night claimed three lives. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports

5 hours ago

Missing New Rochelle Dog Who Got Scared Of Fireworks FoundTango the dog, who ran away after being scared by fireworks on the Fourth of July, was lured back home by the scent of his owner. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

5 hours ago

Tip Of The Day: CucumbersTony Tantillo reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: 7/9 Afternoon ForecastSunny skies continue through the day as we approach 90 degrees! It won't be oppressively humid, but it will still feel very hot. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.

6 hours ago

USWNT World Cup Parade: New York Readies To Celebrate U.S. Womens’ National TeamThe party continues for the women's World Cup champs in New York make the rounds as they gear up for Wednesday’s ticker tape parade. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

6 hours ago

Another Rainbow Pride Flag Set On Fire Outside Harlem BarPolice have released video of a suspect - burning a rainbow pride flag outside a Harlem bar. The vandalism happened just after midnight Monday morning outside the Alibi Lounge. CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago

Boston Man Arrested At Jersey Gardens Mall In Drug Ring BustA Boston man is under arrest in connection with a drug-trafficking ring at a New Jersey mall. Federal prosecutors say Jose Lemus traveled to the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth on Friday with about 11 pounds of heroin. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

Queens DA Race Recount Moves Forward For Democratic Primary WinnerWhile Melinda Katz and Tiffany Caban's camps have been battling out over the count, the Board of Elections will begin organizing the ballots Tuesday but not begin the manual recount until Wednesday. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

6 hours ago

Self-Made Billionaire Ross Perot Dies At Age 89Texas billionaire and two-time presidential candidate H. Ross Perot rose from poverty to become one of the nation's richest men with the computer services company EDS. CBS2’s Chris Wragge reports.

6 hours ago

Search For Gunman Who Shot Woman In Astoria, QueensPolice responded to the scene in Astoria around 10 a.m. Tuesday where a woman was shot in the face while inside her apartment. CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports.

6 hours ago