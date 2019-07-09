CBS' Teri Okita has the latest on the images found on an avalanche victim's Go Pro camera.
Avalanche Victim's Go Pro Found
3 Killed In Mt. Sinai Car CrashCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest on the deadly SUV crash that claimed three lives and sent a utility pole bursting into flames.
Brooklyn Gang TakedownCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the major gang takedown in Brooklyn, attempting end a reign of terror that's killed two people.
Suspect In Pride Flag Burning ArrestedA suspect in the burning of a pride flag in Harlem has been arrested.
New Rochelle Army Vet's Dog FoundCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the New Rochelle Army veteran who has been reunited with his dog, who ran away after being scared by July 4th fireworks.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/9 Evening Forecast at 5PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 9 at 5 p.m.
Modified Stretch Limos Allegedly Cutting Safety CornersCBS' Anna Werner has the latest on the concern over safety features on modified stretch limos after several deadly crashes.
12-Year-Old Struck By Train In InwoodA boy has been struck and seriously injured by a train in Inwood. Chopper 2 is over the scene.
Family Blames Cruise Ship For Toddler's DeathCBS' Laura Podesta has the latest on the death of a toddler who fell from a window on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship
Brooklyn Woman Stabbed To Death At Subway StationCBS2's Nina Kapur has the latest on the Brooklyn woman stabbed to death on the subway.
Graduates With Student Loans Falling Victim To ScamsCBS' Kenneth Craig has the latest on the scams targeting college graduates with thousands of dollars in student debt.
Blame Game Between Brooklyn DA And NYPD ContinuesCBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the blame game brewing between the NYPD and Brooklyn district attorney over a spike in city shootings.
Ross Perot Dies At 89Former third party candidate for president Ross Perot has died at the age of 89.
Queens DA Race Goes To A RecountCBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the recount to determine a winner in the primary race for Queens District Attorney.
Suspect Wanted For Attempted Rape Of 73-Year-OldPolice say a suspect in the Financial District brutally beat and then tried to rape a 73-year-old.
Police: Robbery Suspect Accidentally Killed His AccomplicePolice on Long Island say a robbery suspect accidentally shot his accomplice to death.
World Cup Champ Crystal Dunn Does Long Island ProudCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on Long Island's Crystal Dunn and the impact she's having on young soccer players.
New York Woman Suffers Liposuction Death In D.R.CBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on the death of a New Rochelle woman who flew to the Dominican Republic for liposuction.
Uber Launches Helicopter Service From Midtown To JFKUber is taking ride sharing to new heights after launching its new air service between John F. Kennedy Airport and Midtown Manhattan.
3 Killed In Mt. Sinai CrashAn SUV crash on Long Island on Monday night claimed three lives. CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports
Missing New Rochelle Dog Who Got Scared Of Fireworks FoundTango the dog, who ran away after being scared by fireworks on the Fourth of July, was lured back home by the scent of his owner. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Tip Of The Day: CucumbersTony Tantillo reports.
New York Weather: 7/9 Afternoon ForecastSunny skies continue through the day as we approach 90 degrees! It won't be oppressively humid, but it will still feel very hot. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
USWNT World Cup Parade: New York Readies To Celebrate U.S. Womens’ National TeamThe party continues for the women's World Cup champs in New York make the rounds as they gear up for Wednesday’s ticker tape parade. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Another Rainbow Pride Flag Set On Fire Outside Harlem BarPolice have released video of a suspect - burning a rainbow pride flag outside a Harlem bar. The vandalism happened just after midnight Monday morning outside the Alibi Lounge. CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports.
Boston Man Arrested At Jersey Gardens Mall In Drug Ring BustA Boston man is under arrest in connection with a drug-trafficking ring at a New Jersey mall. Federal prosecutors say Jose Lemus traveled to the Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth on Friday with about 11 pounds of heroin. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
Queens DA Race Recount Moves Forward For Democratic Primary WinnerWhile Melinda Katz and Tiffany Caban's camps have been battling out over the count, the Board of Elections will begin organizing the ballots Tuesday but not begin the manual recount until Wednesday. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
Self-Made Billionaire Ross Perot Dies At Age 89Texas billionaire and two-time presidential candidate H. Ross Perot rose from poverty to become one of the nation's richest men with the computer services company EDS. CBS2’s Chris Wragge reports.
Search For Gunman Who Shot Woman In Astoria, QueensPolice responded to the scene in Astoria around 10 a.m. Tuesday where a woman was shot in the face while inside her apartment. CBS2’s Mary Calvi reports.