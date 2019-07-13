Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke with Jessica Moore about the power outage impacting parts of Manhattan. Subway service was disrupted and traffic signals were knocked out.
Mayor Bill de Blasio On Manhattan Power Outage
Some Lights Returning After Massive Manhattan Power OutageCBSN New York's Alice Gainer has the latest on the ongoing power outage in Midtown Manhattan as some of the power has reportedly been restored.
Power Outage Forces Cancellation Of Broadway ShowsA massive power outage impacted parts of Manhattan including Midtown and Hell's Kitchen. Most Broadway shows were cancelled. Lorna Courtney of "Dear Evan Hanson" spoke with CBS2's Alice Gainer.
Manhattan Residents Dealing With Large Power OutageCBSN New York's Alice Gainer speaks with Manhattan residents affected by the blackout in Midtown.
Large Power Outage In Midtown, Times SquareCBSN New York's Matt Kozar has the latest on the massive power outage in Manahttan.
BREAKING: Large Power Outage In ManhattanCBSN New York's Jessica Moore has the latest on the massive power outage affecting Midtown and other sections of Manhattan.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/13 Weekend Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 13 at 6 p.m.
Sports Betting Soars In New JerseySports betting in New Jersey reportedly took in over $273 million in June.
Impending ICE Raids Dividing New York LeadersCBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the nationwide ICE raids, cracking down on illegal immigration, as local leaders have mixed reactions.
More Stray Bullet Shootings Injure 2 WomenCBS2's Matt Kozar has the latest on another stray bullet shooting in Harlem that injured two women.
Fanalysis: Fantasy Baseball TipsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer presents Fanalysis, a look at the week's best fantasy baseball tips.
Web Extra: Cardinal Timothy Dolan Celebrates Mass At Washington Heights ChurchCardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, celebrated the noon mass on July 13, 2019 at the Saint Frances Cabrini Shrine in honor of her 169th birthday.
Fanalysis: Next Week's Fantasy Baseball TipsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer presents Fanalysis, a look at the week's best fantasy baseball tips.
Police Seek Identity Of Alleged ShoplifterPolice are trying to find an accused shoplifter who allegedly assaulted a store employee on July 1, 2019. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
Web Extra: Police Release Video Of Suspect In Shooting That Injured 76-Year-Old WomanA 76-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting in Queens. (Video Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
New York Weather: 7/13 CBS2 Morning Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at your forecast.
Grab Some Ketchup, It's National French Fry DayGrab some ketchup, Saturday is National French Fry Day.
Tip Of The Day: Hass AvocadoTony Tantillo reports.
Suspect Identified In Attempted Rape Of 73-Year-Old WomanPolice now know the name of the suspect wanted in the attempted rape of a 73-year-old woman in the Financial District earlier this month.
Police Search For Suspect Who Shot 76-Year-Old BystanderA 76-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital Saturday morning after a shooting in Queens; CBS2's Marc Liverman reports.
Study: Cutting Calories Improves Blood PressureA new study finds that cutting calories resulted in improved blood pressure and cholesterol.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 12 at 11 p.m.
Manhattanhenge Lights Up NYCThe annual 'Manhattanhenge' sunset lit up New York City streets Friday.
Burglary Suspect Barricades Himself In Grandmother's HomeCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on a Queens burglary suspect who had a two hour standoff with police in his grandmother's home.
LaGuardia Airport Still A Mess As Cuomo Promises ActionCBS2's Valerie Castro has the latest on the traffic confusion at LaGuardia Airport as Gov. Cuomo promises action to relieve the chaos.
New Yorkers Rally As ICE Raids LoomCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the rally held in New York City ahead of impending ICE raids against illegal immigrants around the nation.
Snapshot NY: Woman Celebrates Her 'Alive Day' By SkydivingIn the latest edition of Snapshot NY, a woman celebrated the 10-year anniversary of a major post-brain surgery milestone with a charity skydiving event. CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer reports.
Abandoned Long Island Home Turned Into Model Of Energy EfficiencyAn abandoned house on Long Island has been turned into a model of energy efficiency, and it was built by veterans learning employable skills in the process; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
ICE May Conduct Raids In New York, New Jersey Over WeekendThis weekend, immigration enforcement officers may be conducting raids in New York and New Jersey; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.