Rev. Sharpton Delivers Eric Garner SermonHundreds attended a special service Sunday in Elizabeth, New Jersey in remembrance of Eric Garner, who died on July 17, 2014.

Bail Hearing Expected For EpsteinA bail hearing will be held Monday in Manhattan for disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who faces federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

Power Restored, But Questions RemainCon Edison still doesn't know what caused Saturday's massive blackout that plunged the West Side of Manhattan into darkness. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, commuters may be feeling the effects this morning at Port Authority.

New York Weather: Nice Day On TapCBS2's Elise Finch with the latest weather forecast.

Verdict Expected In Bronx School Stabbing TrialA Bronx teenager charged with stabbing a classmate to death and wounding another is expected to learn his fate today. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

Amazon Prime Day Gets UnderwayThis year, the online retail giant has some competition from Walmart, Best Buy, Target and eBay.

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastA heatwave is expected to hit New York City this week. CBS2's John Elliott has all the details in his 11 p.m. forecast.

They Took The Show To The StreetMembers of a choir and orchestra that were set to perform at Carnegie Hall prior to Saturday night's blackout took their talents to the streets and ended up bringing joy to many stressed out New Yorkers. CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports

NYPD Releases Video Of Deadly Bronx ShootingThe search is on for suspects following a deadly shooting in the Bronx. The NYPD has released a startling surveillance video. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Mayor: No ICE Arrests In NYC So FarSources told CBS2 that President Trump's immigration crackdown has thus far been limited to NYC, but Mayor de Blasio said Sunday there have yet to be any arrests. Jessica Moore reports

Some Manhattan Businesses Make Most Of BlackoutMany Hell's Kitchen businesses lost money during Saturday night's blackout, but a few got proactive and limited their losses. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

Cause Of Manhattan Blackout Still UnclearLawmakers are putting the pressure on Con Ed to explain Saturday night's blackout and to prevent something like it from ever happening again. CBS2's Reena Roy reports

New York Weather: Heat Wave Possible Later In The WeekCBS2's John Elliott is tracking potentially scorching temperatures for the New York City area later this week.

Barry Downgraded To Tropical DepressionBarry has been downgraded to a tropical depression, but flooding is still a major threat for the southern states. CBS2's Hillary Lane reports

'All Clear' Given To DR-Bound JetBlue FlightA JetBlue flight out of Newark to the Dominican Republic was diverted to JFK Airport on Sunday morning after a handful of passengers and crew members got sick. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

ICE Raids Begin Across The CountyA crackdown on illegal immigrants facing deportation was expected Sunday in at least nine cities across the country, including New York. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Hell's Kitchen Business Take A Beating During BlackoutMidtown businesses lost a lot of money during Saturday night's blackout, but some managed to make the most of a difficult situation. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports

Sen. Schumer Calls On Feds To Probe BlackoutNew York Sen. Chuck Schumer is asking the federal government to launch an investigation in Saturday night's blackout in Manhattan. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

New Yorkers Ask: 'Where Were You?'Mayor Bill de Blasio explained during a press conference on Sunday why he didn't return to the city from Iowa immediately once he learned of the blackout impacting Manhattan. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Heat Turned Up On Con Ed Over BlackoutGovernor Cuomo and other lawmakers said Sunday that while Con Edison has improved of late as a service, Saturday night's blackout in Manhattan was unacceptable. CBS2's Reena Roy reports

