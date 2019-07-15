CBSN New York's Jessica Layton is joined by NYPL COO and treasurer Iris Weinshall.
Doors Open On New York Public Library Van Cortlandt Branch In The Bronx
Judge To Wait On Deciding If Jeffrey Epstein Gets Bail On Sex Trafficking ChargesA federal judge said Monday he has not decided if wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein deserves bail. Epstein is accused of recruiting and abusing dozens of underage girls in his New York mansion and Florida home. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
New Jersey Doctor Shortage Prompts New BillLawmakers are seeking to remove the cap on residency program slots. CBSN New York's Meg Baker reports.
Tax Re-Assessment Prompts New BillLong Island legislators say the property reassessment violates rights. CBSN New York's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Judge To Rule On Deadly School Stabbing CaseOn Monday a judge will decide about the guilt or innocence of a teen accused of a deadly stabbing in the middle of class. Prosecutors say Abel Cedeno, 19, killed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and injured 16-year-old Ariane Laboy. CBSN New York's Scott Rapoport reports.
Pedestrian Hospitalized After Hit By Trick At 58th And Sixth AvenueThe crash happened at the intersection of 58th Street and Sixth Avenue around 7:40 a.m. Monday. The truck stayed at the scene of the accident, but it's unclear if the pedestrian or truck driver had the right of way. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Pedestrian Reportedly Hit ByTruckA pedestrian is in the hospital after reportedly being hit by a truck in Manhattan.
Tip Of The Day: BlueberriesTony Tantillo reports.
New York Weather: 7/15 Monday Afternoon ForecastA little break from the excessive heat and oppressive humidity today, only reaching the mid 80s. Sunny skies with dew point temps in the mid to high 50s so it will feel quite comfortable outside. CBS2's Elise Finch reports.
Alzheimer's Conference: Just A Few Lifestyle Tips Enough To Lower Dementia Risk By 60%It's estimated that 5.8 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease and the numbers are growing. New research shows there may be some things you can do to lower your risk of developing the disease. CBS2'S Joy Benedict reports.
Target, Walmart, Others Ramping Up Deals To Counter Amazon Prime DayNow in its fifth year, the Prime Day shopping spree rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to retail expects. CBS2's Alex Denis reports.
Food Allergy Sufferers Push For Better Safety In RestaurantsA proposed bill would require food establishments to better train employees on how to handle food safely. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
NY Lawmakers Call On Senate To Pass 9/11 First Responders BillThe House passed the bill Friday, and proponents want a permanent extension to the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund approved before the August recess. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Power Back But Questions Continue After Manhattan BlackoutThe power is back but calls are growing for an investigation into the Manhattan blackout. Con Edison still doesn't know what caused the outage. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Verdict Expected In Bronx High School Deadly Stabbing TrialA judge is expected to announce his verdict in the trial of a Bronx teenager accused of killing a classmate. Abel Cedeno is charged with first-degree manslaughter. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Off-Duty NJ Police Lieutenant Accused In Fatal ShootingPolice were called to the home on Mirror Place at 11:21 p.m. Sunday night for a report of shots fired, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. They found a woman shot dead and another man seriously injured.
Surveillance Video Show Bronx Shooting SuspectsThe NYPD has released startling surveillance video that shows two men enter a building on Grand Concourse in Fordham Heights.
Web Extra: Nassau County Announces 'Food Allergy Restaurant Safety Law'Nassau County lawmakers call for restaurants to improve food allergy safety by training employees and installing signage.
Web Extra: Advocates Call On Senate To Approve 9/11 Victim Compensation ActLawmakers and first responders call on the Senate to approve the 9/11 Victim Compensation Act following last week's House vote.
Shark Myths DebunkedCBSN New York's Alex Denis is joined by William McKever, author of Emperors of the Deep, to debunk shark myths.
Police On Scene In Jefferson Township, N.J.Chopper 2 is over a very active police investigation on Mirror Place in Jefferson Township, New Jersey.
Verdict Due In Bronx School Stabbing TrialA Bronx teenager charged with stabbing a classmate to death and wounding another is expected to learn his fate today. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Manhattan Blackout AftermathCon Edison still doesn't know what caused Saturday's massive blackout that plunged the West Side of Manhattan into darkness. As CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports, commuters may be feeling the effects this morning at Port Authority.
NJ Devils Mascot Shatters Glass At Kids PartyThe New Jersey Devils mascot got a little too excited while making an appearance at a child's party.
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr Reunite At Dodger StadiumPaul McCartney delighted fans when he introduced a special guest drummer - Ringo Starr.
Closing Arguments In FBI Agent ShootingClosing arguments will be held today in the federal trial of an alleged gang member accused of shooting an FBI agent in Brooklyn.
Barneys Reportedly Considering Bankruptcy FilingA big name in New York fashion may be headed into bankruptcy.
Schumer Calls For Probe Into Grubhub 'Phantom' FeesSen. Chuck Schumer is getting into a food fight with Grubhub, saying he wants the Small Business Administration to investigate complaints from restaurant owners.
Rev. Sharpton Delivers Eric Garner SermonHundreds attended a special service Sunday in Elizabeth, New Jersey in remembrance of Eric Garner, who died on July 17, 2014.