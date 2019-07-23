CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer spoke with CBSN New York's urban affairs expert, Mark Peters, about a damning report on the state of NYCHA.
Urban Affairs Expert Discusses NYCHA Report
Bill To Permanently Extend 9/11 Victim Fund ApprovedBy a vote of 97 to 2, the Senate approved the Never Forget the Heroes Act on Tuesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
NYPD Officials Discuss Fentanyl ArrestsSpecial Narcotics prosecutors are teaming up with the NYPD to change the law and include all ingredients of fentanyl illegal in any combination of forms and to lobby for federal funds to combat the problem.
Man Slashed Across Face At Penn Station Subway StationPolice are trying to find an individual accused of slashing a man across the face at a Midtown subway station. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
Hindu Priest Attacked In Possible Hate CrimeA Hindu priest was attacked by a total stranger in a possible hate crime in Glen Oaks, Queens. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.
The Gloria Crest Estate Screams Old School HollywoodOn this week's edition of Living Large, CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes us to an aristocratic and Hollywood-style home in Englewood, New Jersey.
Taxi And Limousine Commission Holds Hearing On New Rideshare Service RulesThe Taxi and Limousine Commission is holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon on rules that would impact rideshare services in New York City; CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports.
Tip Of The Day: Galia MelonsDuring the summer months, you can find a variety of melons to choose from. Fresh grocer Tony Tantillo tells us more about one of his favorites.
New York Weather: CBS2 Noon ForecastCBS2's John Marshall has what you need to know about the forecast for the rest of the week.
NYPD Officers Doused With Water While Responding To CallsThere was outrage Tuesday after videos surfaced of New York City police officers being soaked with water while responding to calls in Brooklyn and upper Manhattan during the weekend heat wave. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports
White House, Congressional Dems Reach Budget DealThe White House and Congressional Democrats say they've reached agreement on a two-year plan that suspends the debt ceiling. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports
Senate Vote On 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Expected TuesdaySept. 11 first responders and their supporters were in Washington D.C. on Tuesday for a Senate vote on extending their health benefits. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports
Thousands Without Power In Howell Township, N.J.Residents are dealing with downed trees and power lines in Howell Township, New Jersey. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports
NYCHA Federal Monitor Releases Scathing ReportA federal monitor issued a damning report on the state of New York City’s public housing system. The report says the city has not kept promises to fix a vast array of problems, from getting rid of rats and mold to lead paint abatement. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
Storm Cleanup In Millstone Township, N.J.Severe storms caused a nightmare for some people across New Jersey. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
Web Extra: NY AG, Officials Condemn Assault On Hindu PriestNew York State Attorney General Letitia James and other elected officials denounce a recent assault on a Hindu priest in Floral Park, Queens.
Flooding, Outages Take The Tri-State By StormA flash flood watch is in effect this morning after powerful storms pummeled the area overnight. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Officers Fired Over AOC PostTwo Louisiana police officers have been fired after allegedly posting a comment on Facebook suggesting Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot.
Flash Flood Watch Through NoonCBSN New York's John Marshall with the latest weather forecast.
Thomas Rhett Invites Cancer Survivor On StageCountry Singer Thomas Rhett made a young fan's wish come true during a concert in Darien Lake, New York.
Senate To Vote Today On 9/11 Victim Fund9/11 first responders and their supporters are headed to Washington, D.C. as the Senate takes up a bill that would extend their health benefits.
Man Accused Of Punching Woman In FacePolice say the suspect punched the victim and stole her cellphone after she refused his advances.
Parts Of Brooklyn Still Without PowerThousands of Con Edison customers are waking up without power this morning in Brooklyn and Queens. For some, they spent their second night in the dark. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
New Video Of Would-Be ShooterPolice have released new video of a man accuse of trying to shoot a woman outside her Queens home in what authorities are calling a random attack.
Con Ed Customers Hit AgainThousands of Con Edison customers are waking up without power this morning in Brooklyn and Queens. For some, they spent their second night in the dark. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.
Powerful Storm Pummels New JerseyA flash flood warning is in effect this morning after powerful storms pummeled the area overnight. Nearly 250,000 customers are waking up without power across New Jersey. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
New York Weather: Flash Flood WarningCBS2's John Marshall has the latest weather forecast.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/22 Evening Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 22 at 11 p.m.
Outrage After Officers Soaked By CiviliansThere is outrage over videos showing NYPD officers in uniform being pelted with water and empty buckets over the weekend; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.