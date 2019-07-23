NYPD Officers Doused With Water While Responding To CallsThere was outrage Tuesday after videos surfaced of New York City police officers being soaked with water while responding to calls in Brooklyn and upper Manhattan during the weekend heat wave. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports

4 hours ago

White House, Congressional Dems Reach Budget DealThe White House and Congressional Democrats say they've reached agreement on a two-year plan that suspends the debt ceiling. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports

4 hours ago

Senate Vote On 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund Expected TuesdaySept. 11 first responders and their supporters were in Washington D.C. on Tuesday for a Senate vote on extending their health benefits. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports

5 hours ago

Thousands Without Power In Howell Township, N.J.Residents are dealing with downed trees and power lines in Howell Township, New Jersey. CBS2's Marc Liverman reports

5 hours ago

NYCHA Federal Monitor Releases Scathing ReportA federal monitor issued a damning report on the state of New York City’s public housing system. The report says the city has not kept promises to fix a vast array of problems, from getting rid of rats and mold to lead paint abatement. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

5 hours ago

Storm Cleanup In Millstone Township, N.J.Severe storms caused a nightmare for some people across New Jersey. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

5 hours ago

Web Extra: NY AG, Officials Condemn Assault On Hindu PriestNew York State Attorney General Letitia James and other elected officials denounce a recent assault on a Hindu priest in Floral Park, Queens.

5 hours ago

Flooding, Outages Take The Tri-State By StormA flash flood watch is in effect this morning after powerful storms pummeled the area overnight. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

9 hours ago

Officers Fired Over AOC PostTwo Louisiana police officers have been fired after allegedly posting a comment on Facebook suggesting Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot.

10 hours ago

Flash Flood Watch Through NoonCBSN New York's John Marshall with the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Thomas Rhett Invites Cancer Survivor On StageCountry Singer Thomas Rhett made a young fan's wish come true during a concert in Darien Lake, New York.

10 hours ago

Senate To Vote Today On 9/11 Victim Fund9/11 first responders and their supporters are headed to Washington, D.C. as the Senate takes up a bill that would extend their health benefits.

10 hours ago

Man Accused Of Punching Woman In FacePolice say the suspect punched the victim and stole her cellphone after she refused his advances.

10 hours ago

Parts Of Brooklyn Still Without PowerThousands of Con Edison customers are waking up without power this morning in Brooklyn and Queens. For some, they spent their second night in the dark. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the latest.

10 hours ago

New Video Of Would-Be ShooterPolice have released new video of a man accuse of trying to shoot a woman outside her Queens home in what authorities are calling a random attack.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Powerful Storm Pummels New JerseyA flash flood warning is in effect this morning after powerful storms pummeled the area overnight. Nearly 250,000 customers are waking up without power across New Jersey. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: Flash Flood WarningCBS2's John Marshall has the latest weather forecast.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/22 Evening Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 22 at 11 p.m.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago