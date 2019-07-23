Comedian and advocate Jon Stewart spoke out after the U.S. Senate passed an extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, essentially making it permanent.
Jon Stewart Reacts To Senate Extending 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund
Comedian and advocate Jon Stewart spoke out after the U.S. Senate passed an extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, essentially making it permanent.
