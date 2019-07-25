Web Extra: Rockland County Measles UpdateRockland County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert talks about the county's measles outbreak.

3 hours ago

New Yorkers React To Resignation Of Puerto Rico's GovernorCelebrations stretched from Puerto Rico to New York where some East Harlem residents took part in recent rallies in the city. They believe standing in solidarity made all the difference. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run Crash In Woodhaven, QueensA 56-year-old man is dead after what police believe is a hit and run crash in Woodhaven. There is no word yet on possible suspects. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Forklift Topples Over At Brooklyn Construction SiteChopper 2 was over the scene near Woodhaven Boulevard and 92nd Avenue. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

3 hours ago

Sinkhole Swallows Pavement On New Jersey StreetA large sinkhole shuts down a street in Perth Amboy New Jersey, and now people who live nearby are worried that more sinkholes could appear. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

3 hours ago

13-Year-Old Girl Latest Child Struck By Stray Bullet In NYCA search is underway for the gunman who opened fire at a Brooklyn playground, hitting a 13-year-old girl in the shoulder. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-THomas reports.

3 hours ago

Kips Bay Assault And RobberyPolice are looking for a suspect caught on camera in a violent sneak attack and robbery in Manhattan.

4 hours ago

Long Island Man Accused Of Threatening To Set Bank On FireA Long Island man is charged with making terroristic threats to a bank in Southampton. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Bernie Madoff Wants Sentence ReducedBernie Madoff wants President Donald Trump to reduce his 150-year prison sentence. The Department of Justice confirmed Madoff filed paperwork asking the president, who has final say on clemency, to commute his term.

6 hours ago

Jeffrey Epstein Injured In JailJeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his jail cell, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

6 hours ago

8 hours ago

J-Lo Celebrates Her 50th In StyleJennifer Lopez left it all on the floor for her 50th birthday bash.

8 hours ago

Man Wanted In Manhattan Assault, RobberyPolice are searching for a suspect caught on camera attacking another man and stealing his cellphone in Manhattan.

8 hours ago

Funeral Today For Manhattan DA MorgenthauA funeral will be held today for Manhattan's longest serving district attorney Robert Morgenthau.

8 hours ago

NYPD: Another Water Incident Under InvestigationPolice release new photos of another suspect wanted for dousing NYPD officers with water in East Harlem. This as the number of similar incidents against police officers grows. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello ResignsPuerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announced last night he would resign, effective August 2. The announcement came after nearly two weeks of protests over controversial chat comments. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Another BeautyCBS2's John Marshall has the latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

Giant Sinkhole Opens Up In N.J.A giant sinkhole opened up Wednesday in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 24 at 11 p.m.

16 hours ago