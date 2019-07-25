Time Out New York's Will Gleason shares this weekend's best happenings around NYC, including the MoMA PopRally, the NYC Poetry Festival and the Great Forgotten Garden Party.
Sights Of New York: Historic Wooden Tug Boat Open Again For RidesAfter a decade, a historic wooden tug boat is again allowing passengers on board for a bumpy but unique ride on the waters around New York City. CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports.
Jets Open Training CampThe Jets held their first training camp practice of the Adam Gase era on Thursday in Florham Park, N.J.
New Yorkers React To Resignation Of Puerto Rico’s Embattled Governor Ricardo RoselloThe rallies here in New York were without incident, but some Puerto Ricans say the protests on the island went too far. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Giants Training Camp: Manning Only Focused On The WorkNo one is pushing two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning harder than himself entering a record 16th training camp with the New York Giants. Katie Johnston reports.
New York Weather: 7/25 Thursday Afternoon ForecastMore beautiful weather coming your way today! Mostly sunny skies with temps in the mid 80s. CBS2's John Marshall reports.
Port Authority To Approve Cashless Tolls On Hudson River CrossingsThe Port Authority is set to approve contracts to install equipment for cashless tolling on the GWB, Holland and Lincoln Tunnels. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Mayor To Unveil $58.4 Million Cycling Safety PlanMayor de Blasio unveils a $58 million bike safety plan after 17 cyclists have been killed so far this year, two this week alone. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Jeffrey Epstein Found Injured At Metropolitan Correctional CenterThe source says it's not clear if the injuries were self-inflicted, but they did not appear to be life threatening. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Web Extra: Rockland County Measles UpdateRockland County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert talks about the county's measles outbreak.
New Yorkers React To Resignation Of Puerto Rico's GovernorCelebrations stretched from Puerto Rico to New York where some East Harlem residents took part in recent rallies in the city. They believe standing in solidarity made all the difference. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run Crash In Woodhaven, QueensA 56-year-old man is dead after what police believe is a hit and run crash in Woodhaven. There is no word yet on possible suspects. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Forklift Topples Over At Brooklyn Construction SiteChopper 2 was over the scene near Woodhaven Boulevard and 92nd Avenue. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
Sinkhole Swallows Pavement On New Jersey StreetA large sinkhole shuts down a street in Perth Amboy New Jersey, and now people who live nearby are worried that more sinkholes could appear. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.
13-Year-Old Girl Latest Child Struck By Stray Bullet In NYCA search is underway for the gunman who opened fire at a Brooklyn playground, hitting a 13-year-old girl in the shoulder. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-THomas reports.
Kips Bay Assault And RobberyPolice are looking for a suspect caught on camera in a violent sneak attack and robbery in Manhattan.
Long Island Man Accused Of Threatening To Set Bank On FireA Long Island man is charged with making terroristic threats to a bank in Southampton. Katie Johnston reports.
Bernie Madoff Wants Sentence ReducedBernie Madoff wants President Donald Trump to reduce his 150-year prison sentence. The Department of Justice confirmed Madoff filed paperwork asking the president, who has final say on clemency, to commute his term.
Jeffrey Epstein Injured In JailJeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his jail cell, a law enforcement source told CBS News.
Deadly Hit-And-Run In QueensA 56-year-old man was found lying the street early this morning on Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens.
J-Lo Celebrates Her 50th In StyleJennifer Lopez left it all on the floor for her 50th birthday bash.
Man Wanted In Manhattan Assault, RobberyPolice are searching for a suspect caught on camera attacking another man and stealing his cellphone in Manhattan.
Funeral Today For Manhattan DA MorgenthauA funeral will be held today for Manhattan's longest serving district attorney Robert Morgenthau.
NYPD: Another Water Incident Under InvestigationPolice release new photos of another suspect wanted for dousing NYPD officers with water in East Harlem. This as the number of similar incidents against police officers grows. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports.
Girl, 13, Wounded In Stray Bullet ShootingA 13-year-old girl is the latest victim of a stray bullet shooting in New York City. She was shot in the shoulder last night at a Brooklyn playground. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello ResignsPuerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announced last night he would resign, effective August 2. The announcement came after nearly two weeks of protests over controversial chat comments. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
New York Weather: Another BeautyCBS2's John Marshall has the latest weather forecast.
Giant Sinkhole Opens Up In N.J.A giant sinkhole opened up Wednesday in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.
New York Weather: CBS2 7/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 24 at 11 p.m.